How to watch Arsenal vs Everton match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Arsenal vs Everton
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Arsenal vs Everton record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|2-0
|March 14, 2026
|Premier League
|Everton vs. Arsenal
|0-1
|December 20, 2025
|Premier League
|Everton vs. Arsenal
|1-1
|April 5, 2025
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|0-0
|December 14, 2024
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|2-1
|May 19, 2024
|Premier League
|Everton vs. Arsenal
|0-1
|September 17, 2023
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|4-0
|March 1, 2023
|Premier League
|Everton vs. Arsenal
|1-0
|February 4, 2023
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|2-0
|July 16, 2022
|Club Friendlies
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|5-1
|May 22, 2022
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|7
|+12
|21
|2
|Arsenal
|7
|+6
|18
|3
|Albion
|7
|+18
|16
|4
|Chelsea
|7
|+4
|13
|5
|Liverpool
|7
|+1
|12
|6
|Brentford
|7
|+5
|10
|7
|Leeds
|7
|+3
|10
|8
|Everton
|7
|+1
|10
|9
|Hull
|7
|+1
|9
|10
|Ipswich Town
|7
|-4
|9
|11
|Newcastle
|7
|-4
|8
|12
|Aston Villa
|7
|-4
|8
|13
|Manchester United
|7
|+0
|7
|14
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-8
|7
|15
|Bournemouth
|7
|-4
|6
|16
|Tottenham
|7
|-4
|6
|17
|Coventry
|7
|-8
|6
|18
|Fulham
|7
|-3
|5
|19
|Nottingham
|7
|-4
|5
|20
|Sunderland
|7
|-8
|4
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham
|Friday, October 23, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Coventry vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Liverpool vs. Albion
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Hull vs. Brentford
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Sunderland vs. Leeds
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|12:30 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Arsenal vs Everton and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Arsenal will face Everton on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, USA Network will carry the Arsenal vs Everton game in the United States.
- Arsenal lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in 10 meetings.