How to watch Arsenal vs Everton match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Everton on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Arsenal vs Everton WHAT Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates on Saturday, October 24, in the Premier League. The Gunners enter off a 2-2 draw with Bayern on October 21, a result that snapped a string of clean results after they beat Forest 1-0 on October 18 and Lille 3-0 on October 13. That Champions League draw came against one of Europe’s top sides, so there is no reason for alarm about their domestic form. Arsenal remain in good shape heading into this one and will look to get back to winning ways in front of their own fans.

Everton ‘s last three outings have been mixed. Chelsea beat them 0-2 on October 17, and before that they drew 2-2 with Hull on October 11 after a 1-0 win over Ipswich back on September 19. The Toffees have not found consistency across that stretch, picking up one win, one draw and one loss. A result at the Emirates would go a long way toward steadying their season.

Arsenal vs Everton record

Arsenal hold a clear edge in this fixture, winning 7 of the 10 meetings between the two sides, with Everton winning just once and two games ending in draws. Arsenal won the most recent meeting 2-0 at home on March 14, 2026, and also beat Everton 1-0 away on December 20, 2025. The only draw in recent meetings came on April 5, 2025, when Everton and Arsenal shared the points 1-1. History favors Arsenal heading into Saturday’s match.

Match Score Date Competition Arsenal vs. Everton 2-0 March 14, 2026 Premier League Everton vs. Arsenal 0-1 December 20, 2025 Premier League Everton vs. Arsenal 1-1 April 5, 2025 Premier League Arsenal vs. Everton 0-0 December 14, 2024 Premier League Arsenal vs. Everton 2-1 May 19, 2024 Premier League Everton vs. Arsenal 0-1 September 17, 2023 Premier League Arsenal vs. Everton 4-0 March 1, 2023 Premier League Everton vs. Arsenal 1-0 February 4, 2023 Premier League Arsenal vs. Everton 2-0 July 16, 2022 Club Friendlies Arsenal vs. Everton 5-1 May 22, 2022 Premier League

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2026-27 Premier League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Manchester City 7 +12 21 2 Arsenal 7 +6 18 3 Albion 7 +18 16 4 Chelsea 7 +4 13 5 Liverpool 7 +1 12 6 Brentford 7 +5 10 7 Leeds 7 +3 10 8 Everton 7 +1 10 9 Hull 7 +1 9 10 Ipswich Town 7 -4 9 11 Newcastle 7 -4 8 12 Aston Villa 7 -4 8 13 Manchester United 7 +0 7 14 Crystal Palace 7 -8 7 15 Bournemouth 7 -4 6 16 Tottenham 7 -4 6 17 Coventry 7 -8 6 18 Fulham 7 -3 5 19 Nottingham 7 -4 5 20 Sunderland 7 -8 4

All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Friday, October 23, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Manchester City Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 AM Coventry vs. Fulham Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Arsenal vs. Everton Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Tottenham Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:30 PM Liverpool vs. Albion Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Hull vs. Brentford Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Sunderland vs. Leeds Sunday, October 25, 2026 12:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Arsenal vs Everton and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Arsenal will face Everton on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026-27 Premier League.

Fubo, USA Network will carry the Arsenal vs Everton game in the United States.

Arsenal lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in 10 meetings.

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