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Cristiano Ronaldo walkout threatens millions: Portugal reportedly seek emergency truce with national captain

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (WC 2026)
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (WC 2026)

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Portugal national team could carry consequences far beyond sporting performance, as the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) faces a potentially staggering hit to its commercial revenue in the absence of its iconic captain.

Reports from Forbes indicate that approximately 30% to 35% of the FPF’s overall income is directly tied to Ronaldo’s commercial presence, encompassing major corporate sponsorships, global merchandising, and international broadcasting appeal.

With his departure and prospective retirement from international duty, domestic outlets such as Record project that the overall financial hit could reach up to 50% across long-term commercial streams.

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A vital truce needed for Portugal

The public perception surrounding the national team has taken a sharp turn. Allowing the country’s most decorated figure to walk away midway through a UEFA Nations League campaign has been widely interpreted by supporters as a lack of respect for his legendary legacy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Following Ronaldo’s exit, the federation has faced intense backlash from fans, prompting widespread protests across social media as well as public demonstrations throughout Portugal.

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Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

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Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

A formal reconciliation could help A Seleção restore its standing with supporters, though achieving peace will be no small feat. With Ronaldo reportedly on poor terms with head coach Jorge Jesus, a significant compromise would be required from both sides for the forward to put on the national shirt again, even for a ceremonial send-off.

An essential farewell match for Ronaldo

Financial implications aside, organizing a farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo should be beyond debate. Every major international trophy in Portugal’s football history—including the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles—was achieved with the legendary forward leading the side.

While Ronaldo technically remains eligible to feature in the remainder of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, his strained relationship with Jorge Jesus suggests his international career may ultimately culminate in a single, dedicated farewell appearance in the months ahead.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Portugal coach Jorge Jesus leaves return decision up to Cristiano Ronaldo amid farewell match rumors

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus leaves return decision up to Cristiano Ronaldo amid farewell match rumors

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has publicly downplayed reports of a permanent fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving the door open for the iconic forward to rejoin the national squad amid growing momentum surrounding a planned farewell match.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Norway in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Norway in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Portugal face Norway in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with Cristiano Ronaldo as the most notable absence for A Seleção.

Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

Reports indicate that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is exploring options to organize a formal farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo, while head coach Jorge Jesus is open for the captain's return to A Seleção.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial departure prompts Bruno Fernandes to call for unity in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial departure prompts Bruno Fernandes to call for unity in Portugal

Bruno Fernandes broke his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic Portugal exit, calling for unity and insisting the squad remains unaffected by the controversy swirling around his former captain.

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