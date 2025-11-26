Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star? AC Milan reportedly in race to sign Liverpool forward

As Europe’s top leagues reach the halfway point of their seasons, the winter transfer window is becoming an increasingly relevant topic. Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan, like other Italian teams, are reportedly interested in a Premier League star whose future at Liverpool is uncertain.

“Federico Chiesa is emerging as a January transfer target,” said transfer expert Ekrem Konur on Wednesday via his official X account. He immediately highlighted the limited role the player has had recently with his club: “The Italian winger has yet to start a league game under Arne Slot at Liverpool.”

Indeed, Chiesa has played a secondary role since arriving in England in 2024. In his first season with the Reds, he appeared in just 14 matches across all competitions and had little impact on the Premier League title race.

This season his numbers are notably better, with 13 appearances in less than half of the campaign, but he is still considered a bench player by Liverpool coach Arne Slot. Chiesa has had to compete for playing time with attacking talents like Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa’s options in Serie A

Limited playing time at Liverpool and the approaching 2026 FIFA World Cup—assuming Italy qualify through European playoffs—make a winter transfer a logical step for Federico Chiesa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Christian Pulisic a big-game player? The vital Milan stat that shows USMNT star has left Chelsea and Premier League woes behind

And he will likely have options if he decides to leave Liverpool in the coming weeks. In fact, reporter Ekrem Konur notes that there is “interest from Serie A sides Inter, Milan, Roma and Juventus.”

This creates an appealing scenario for Chiesa, considering these are probably the four most prominent clubs in Italy, most of which are currently competing at the top of the 2025-26 Serie A standings. Roma are leading the table, followed by Milan, while Inter sit in fourth.

see also Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

Chiesa’s Serie A past

Liverpool marks Chiesa’s first experience outside of Italy. Until the summer of 2024, he had always played in Serie A: between 2016 and 2021, Federico played 153 matches with Fiorentina before moving to Juventus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Juventus, Chiesa had an impressive four-season spell, featuring in 131 games and scoring 32 goals. He also won three trophies and established himself as a regular for the Italian national team.

That history could play a decisive role in choosing his next career move, even though Juventus are currently far from the top of Serie A. On the other hand, a potential move to Milan could create an intriguing attacking partnership with Christian Pulisic, while Inter could also offer appealing possibilities.