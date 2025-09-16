Cristiano Ronaldo gets reality check from Portugal icon ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘He’ll eventually lose’

Just nine months separate Cristiano Ronaldo from his potential sixth World Cup appearance. The Al Nassr forward continues to shine at the club level and remains a key figure for Portugal. Speaking on CR7’s chances of reaching United States, Mexico, and Canada 2026, a Portuguese soccer icon offered his perspective.

“I have no idea how long he can go, if there’s a limit or not, but we’re all very happy that he’s our captain and leading the team the way he has,” said Ricardo Carvalho in a recent interview with A Bola. “He knows he’ll eventually lose the fight against time, but for now, he feels good and is an important part of the squad. I think he’s taking it day by day right now.”

Ronaldo will turn 41 on February 5, before the tournament kicks off in June. It’s an advanced and unusual age for a top-level player, but so far, he has proven to be in the physical and mental condition required to face a challenge like this.

On the subject, Carvalho sounded optimistic—something he seemingly shares with Roberto Martinez. “The coach’s feeling, in the meetings we’ve had, is that Cristiano will be capable of making it to the World Cup,” said the former Chelsea defender, who played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal between 2003 and 2016.

Ricardo Carvalho playing for Portugal in 2008.

“I feel like it will be as long as he wants. The truth is, he’s earned so much credit over all these years. And I think he’s doing well, which is the most important thing,” Ricardo added. “You feel like he’s part of the team, and you feel like he can help.”

Cristiano has regained his role with Portugal

At the World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s role raised serious doubts about whether he’d play another major tournament four years later. At the time, head coach Fernando Santos made the surprising decision to leave CR7 out of the starting lineup in Portugal’s two most important matches.

In both the round of 16 clash against Switzerland and the quarterfinal against Morocco, Ronaldo started on the bench, with Goncalo Ramos taking over as striker. That decision worked out in the first match—Ramos scored a hat-trick—but against Morocco, it backfired, and Portugal were eliminated.

Following that loss, Santos was removed as national team coach and replaced by Roberto Martinez. The new manager faced a critical choice: stick with Santos’ approach and move on from Ronaldo, or restore the Al Nassr forward to the leadership role his status commands. Martinez chose the latter—and it paid off.

Since 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has played 27 matches for Portugal and scored 23 goals. He was also a key player in this summer’s UEFA Nations League title run, helping Portugal defeat Spain in the final via penalty shootout.

Carvalho credits Martinez

In the same interview, Ricardo Carvalho also discussed Ronaldo’s renewed influence within the Portugal squad. “Cristiano leads in his own way; he’s grown a lot over the years, since he started with me in 2003–04… We’re all very happy that he’s our captain and leading the team the way he has,” said the former defender.

“Coach Roberto, especially, had all the merit in bringing him back to the national team after the 2022 World Cup,” Carvalho added. “Then we have players who play for big clubs, who are champions… The most important thing is that the national team is well-stocked with talent and good leaders.”

