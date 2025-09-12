Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Santiago Gimenez clash looms: Venue for Mexico’s pre-World Cup 2026 friendly against Portugal reportedly revealed

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Just months before the 2026 World Cup kicks off in North America, fans could be treated to a dream friendly: Santiago Gimenez’s Mexico potentially taking on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. According to multiple reports, Mexico is finalizing plans for a blockbuster match during the March international window — one that could set the tone for El Tri’s preparation for the tournament.

This game would not only pit two of the sport’s most prolific goal-scorers against each other, but it would also serve as a symbolic moment for Mexican soccer fans, marking a return to one of their most historic venues.

Portugal, fresh off their UEFA Nations League triumph, remains one of Europe’s most respected footballing powers. The stakes are high for Mexico, which under coach Javier Aguirre, is seeking tough opposition to sharpen its edge before June 2026. Having Santiago Gimenez lead the line against Cristiano Ronaldo — still expected to feature for Portugal — offers fans a rare chance to witness two generations of stars face off.

According to TV Azteca’s David Medrano, the match will take place at the newly renovated Estadio Azteca on March 28, 2026, marking the official reopening of Mexico’s most iconic stadium. The Azteca, which has hosted two World Cup finals, has been undergoing extensive renovations since the summer of 2024 to prepare for becoming the first stadium in history to host three different World Cups. 

“A massive renovation project has been underway… El Tri want to mark the special occasion with a game against a formidable opponent,” Medrano reported. For millions of fans, this will be a historic moment — the chance to see Ronaldo, one of football’s all-time greats, play on Mexican soil for the first time.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s history with Mexico

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has never played in Mexico, he has faced El Tri before. “Ronaldo was on the pitch and provided an assist when Portugal and Mexico settled for a 2-2 draw in the group stage of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup,” AFP reminds. He missed the third-place match in that tournament but was part of the squad when Portugal defeated Mexico 2-1 at the 2006 World Cup, though he did not feature in that game.

This friendly would mark the first time Mexico’s home supporters get to witness Ronaldo live — a dream scenario for a country with a passionate Real Madrid and CR7 fanbase.

