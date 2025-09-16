Trending topics:
Franco Mastantuono breaks new record with Real Madrid in Champions League debut

By Francisco Quatrin

ranco Mastantuono makes history. At just 18 years and 33 days, the Argentine became the youngest foreign player to debut for Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Franco Mastantuono has officially written his first chapter in Real Madrid history. The 18-year-old Argentine prodigy debuted in the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabéu, making him the youngest foreign player ever to appear for Real Madrid in the competition. At just 18 years and 33 days old, Mastantuono broke the record previously held by his teammate Endrick, who debuted last season at 18 years and 58 days.

The atmosphere at the Bernabéu was electric as Mastantuono stepped onto the pitch, with fans aware they were witnessing the birth of another potential superstar in Madrid’s long line of legends. His debut is not only a personal milestone but also a sign of trust from Xabi Alonso, who continues to bet on youth talent despite the club’s world-class depth.

While his first objective was simply to debut, Mastantuono now has his eyes on another milestone: becoming Real Madrid’s youngest goalscorer in Champions League history. That record also belongs to Endrick, who scored on his debut last season. If Mastantuono finds the net in the coming matches, he would surpass Endrick by 25 days, cementing his place as a record-breaking talent.

Given his attacking instincts, technical ability, and confidence on the ball, few would be surprised if the Argentine cracks that mark sooner rather than later. For Madridistas, every touch of the youngster was a glimpse of the future.

Mastantuono was the most expensive transfer in Real Madrid’s history.

From River Plate to Madrid glory

Mastantuono’s story has always been one of precocity. Before arriving in Spain, he had already shattered records with River Plate, becoming:

  • The youngest player to score a goal in River Plate’s history (16 years, 5 months, 24 days), surpassing Javier Saviola.
  • The youngest player to score against Boca Juniors in an official match, cementing his name in Argentina’s most heated rivalry.
  • The youngest player to score in the Copa Libertadores for River Plate, doing so at 16 years, 8 months, and 10 days.
Last week, he also achieved something symbolic back home: becoming the youngest player to ever wear Argentina’s No. 10 jersey, breaking a record once linked to legends like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Madrid’s future shines bright

For Real Madrid, Mastantuono’s debut is more than just numbers—it’s a glimpse of what’s ahead. With Mbappé, Vinícius, Rodrygo, and Bellingham already forming the backbone of a new era, Mastantuono’s breakthrough strengthens the club’s vision of building around a new generation of stars.

Fans left the Bernabéu with the feeling they had just witnessed the birth of Madrid’s next great foreign superstar. Whether or not he breaks the scoring record in Europe this season, Mastantuono’s path is already paved with milestones, and his story is only beginning.

