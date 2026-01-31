Coach Pochettino calls out USMNT star Tim Weah for questioning FIFA World Cup ticket prices: ‘It’s not his duty’

Ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been a source of controversy in recent weeks, and the topic has now drawn attention within the United States men’s national team. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino addressed remarks previously made by Timothy Weah.

“It is too expensive… Football should still be enjoyed by everyone. It is the most popular sport. This World Cup will be good, but it will be more of a show,” Weah said in an interview with Le Dauphine several weeks ago.

Pochettino was later asked about those comments during a press conference and offered a very different perspective from the winger. “Players need to talk on the pitch playing football. It’s not his duty to evaluate the price of the ticket,” the coach said bluntly when addressing Weah’s remarks.

“It’s not about us to provide our opinion. Our responsibility is to play and perform on the pitch,” Mauricio added, including himself in that stance. “My duty is to prepare the team in the best way to perform. We are not politicians; we are sports people. We can talk about our jobs.”

USMNT players Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah.

Pochettino shows confidence in FIFA’s decisions

While making his disagreement with Tim Weah’s position clear, Mauricio Pochettino not only avoided criticizing FIFA’s decisions, but also expressed satisfaction with how the sport is being managed globally. “FIFA is doing an amazing job around the world, uniting people,” the coach said.

“If FIFA does something or makes some decision, they know why and it is their responsibility to explain why. I think for sure you need the media to ask directly to FIFA,” Pochettino added. “We need to be focusing on the sports side and trust in the organization that is in charge of soccer or football around the world that they are going to do the right things.”

Tim Weah under coach Pochettino

Since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, Timothy Weah’s involvement with the USMNT has been inconsistent. The winger was not included in the coach’s first call-ups after taking over in September 2024 and only returned to the squad in November of that year, when he appeared against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League.

After a couple of appearances in early 2025, Weah was left out of the Gold Cup and only returned for friendlies in September and October. However, Pochettino did not include him in the November FIFA international window. Those ups and downs hardly guarantee Weah a spot at the 2026 World Cup, and it remains to be seen whether this recent controversy will have any impact.

