Video: Cristiano Ronaldo still unstoppable at 41 as his 965th career goal fires Al-Nassr to the top of Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to fade quietly into soccer’s twilight. At 41 years old, he is still driving a title race, still commanding the spotlight, and still finding the net with ruthless regularity. On another tense away night in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese icon once again proved decisive to help Al-Nassr climb on top of the summit.

The fixture against Al-Najma was never going to be handed to the club. Away matches in Saudi Arabia demand discipline, resilience, and a refusal to underestimate the opponent. The home side has built a reputation for stubborn performances, particularly against stronger sides.

The stakes are crystal clear. Victory would send the club to the top of the Saudi Pro League, two points ahead of Al-Ahli and three ahead of Al-Hilal. The margin for error is minimal. The message was simple: handle business and return home as leaders. Early tension gripped the stadium when the referee halted play in the fifth minute. What followed was a sequence that electrified supporters both inside the ground and online, as the referee checked for a possible penalty.

There was no hesitation over who would step forward. Despite concerns over an earlier knock, the captain assumed responsibility. Thus, in the seventh minute, Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot to make it 1-0, calmly dispatching the opportunity and silencing any lingering doubt. It was another demonstration of composure under pressure, and another addition to a staggering personal tally.

965 goals and counting

That strike carried historic weight. It was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 965th career goal, a number that defies belief in modern soccer. Even more remarkably, it marked his 182nd career penalty conversion, underlining not just longevity but relentless efficiency.

At an age when most players have long since retired, Ronaldo continues to influence title races. His goal was not merely statistical padding — it reshaped the league standings. With the lead secured, the club positioned itself at the top of the Saudi Pro League table, exactly where it believes it belongs.

The Portuguese superstar’s dominance extends beyond a single match. He has now scored against 15 of the 17 Saudi Pro League teams this season, with only Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli yet to concede to him. Week after week, stadium after stadium, defenders have struggled to contain him.

