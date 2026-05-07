Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi Pro League goal in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win over Al Shabab

Al Nassr traveled to face Al Shabab on Thursday, May 7, for Matchday 33 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. With the match still in the balance, Cristiano Ronaldo effectively iced the game while simultaneously writing his name further into the history books by reaching the 100-goal milestone in Saudi league play.

The visitors came out firing as Joao Felix opened the scoring in just the 3rd minute before doubling the lead in the 10th, courtesy of a brilliant feed from Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Yannick Carrasco managed to pull one back for Al Shabab in the 30th minute following a stunning solo run, briefly reigniting hope for the home side before the Portuguese icon took center stage.

The decisive moment arrived in the 75th minute when Sadio Mane gathered a long ball from Felix and whipped a low, dangerous cross into the area. After expertly losing his marker, Ronaldo met the ball with a clinical, first-time left-footed strike to extend the Al Nassr lead to 3-1.

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The strike served as his 26th goal of the current campaign and his 100th overall in the competition since his landmark arrival in December 2022. Reaching the century mark in less than four seasons is yet another testament to the enduring clinical edge and massive impact the legendary forward has maintained in Saudi Arabia.

While Ali Al-Bulaihi narrowed the gap for the hosts in the 80th minute, Joao Felix put the game to bed in stoppage time, completing his hat trick with a composed penalty in the 98th minute to finalize the 4-2 scoreline. The win push Al Nassr to 82 points through 32 games, extending their lead to five points over Al Hilal, who still hold a critical game in hand.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr win to Al Shabab: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Ronaldo: A persistent menace in the 25-26 SPL

Al Nassr have looked dominant throughout the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season under head coach Jorge Jesus, with Ronaldo remaining a vital piece of the puzzle despite turning 41 last February. While he may be a step behind in the Golden Boot race this year, the veteran striker continues to be a tactical nightmare for opposing backlines across the league.

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According to a milestone highlighted by Al Nassr’s official social media accounts, Ronaldo has now scored against every single team in the Saudi Pro League during this 2025-26 campaign. Though he was held off the scoresheet in the previous 3-2 home victory over Al Shabab back on January 17th, his strike today ensured he completed the “full set,” marking another impressive feat in his storied Saudi tenure.

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