Kylian Mbappé dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring record after ten years

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé is enjoying a dream 2025–26 season in front of goal, putting himself on track for the most prolific scoring campaign of his career. With his strike against Benfica, the Real Madrid star surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goals scored in the first phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid traveled to Lisbon needing a result against Benfica to secure a place in the Round of 16 at Estádio da Luz. In a match filled with chances for both sides, including a penalty overturned for the hosts, Madrid were the first to break through.

In the 30th minute, Franco Mastantuono recycled possession to Raúl Asencio, who delivered a precise cross from the right flank. Mbappé slipped free at the edge of the six-yard box and powered home a header for the opening goal, a moment that will go down in Champions League history.

With the strike, Mbappé reached 12 goals in seven appearances during the competition’s first phase. The previous record belonged to Ronaldo, who scored 11 goals during the 2015-16 campaign with Real Madrid, a mark that stood for a decade.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Benfica.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Benfica.

The milestone came one week after Mbappé recorded a brace against AS Monaco, a performance that saw him surpass Lionel Messi’s first-phase mark of 10 goals and draw level with Ronaldo at 11. The difference lies in format, as Ronaldo set his record in the old group-stage system with a maximum of six matches, while Mbappé reached his total in seven appearances after missing the Manchester City fixture.

Endrick writes his name alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as Real Madrid loanee matches impressive Ligue 1 goalscoring record at Lyon

The record underscores one of the most dominant scoring runs in Champions League history, with Mbappé averaging 1.7 goals per match. He now leads the competition’s Golden Boot race comfortably, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland trailing as the closest challengers on seven goals apiece.

*Developing story…

