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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi used as examples as Atletico Madrid teammate reveals when fans should really start worrying about Julian Alvarez

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left), and Julian Alvarez (center), and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), and Julian Alvarez (center), and Lionel Messi (right)

Julian Alvarez is facing growing scrutiny at Atletico Madrid after a difficult spell that has raised questions about his form and relationship with the club’s supporters. However, teammate Alex Baena has stepped forward to defend the Argentine, using Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as examples while explaining why the current criticism should not be a reason for panic.

Speaking to Cadena SER’s El Larguero, Baena acknowledged that expectations are particularly high because of Alvarez‘s reputation as one of the world’s best forwards. He also addressed the controversy surrounding the striker’s future, admitting that the situation had created some discomfort inside the Atletico dressing room.

The Argentine’s relationship with Atletico supporters became increasingly complicated after he publicly expressed doubts about his future and was linked with a potential move to Barcelona or Real Madrid. Baena admitted that the way the La Albiceleste international handled the situation had upset some teammates, even though they would have supported whatever decision he ultimately made.

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“It’s a bit strange when a teammate publicly says he wants to leave. It didn’t sit well with us,” Baena explained. “I understand that a player might have doubts if Barça or Real Madrid come calling, but I think it was the way he handled things that bothered us the most.”

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder stressed that the squad had never intended to stand in Alvarez’s way. “We would have supported him whatever he decided to do,” he added, acknowledging that the manner in which the situation unfolded was the main source of frustration.

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The Argentine has apologised to teammates and supporters

Baena also revealed that Alvarez eventually apologized to his teammates, suggesting that the incident has not permanently damaged relationships within the dressing room. “He’s a very intelligent guy, and he knew what he’d done and how it might have made us feel. He apologized to all of us, and that says an enormous amount about his character,” the midfielder said.

The situation with Atletico supporters remains more complicated, however. Baena understands why some fans were unhappy with the striker’s actions but believes his commitment and performances can gradually restore their affection.

“Publicly asking for forgiveness takes a lot,” the Spaniard said, before insisting that Alvarez is working extremely hard to rediscover his best form. He also made clear how important the forward remains to Atletico’s ambitions, adding that the squad needs him to deliver its objectives.

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Ronaldo and Messi provide the benchmark for when fans should worry

Baena’s strongest defence of Alvarez came when discussing the criticism following Atletico’s difficult night against Barcelona. Rather than judging the striker solely on his finishing, the midfielder pointed to the opportunities he continues to receive and argued that even the greatest players have experienced similar struggles. “He also had a difficult night after the Barca match, but in everyday life, he’s fully involved, joking around and everything,” Baena explained.

“People demand a lot from him because he’s Julian, one of the best strikers in the world.” He then brought up two of soccer’s biggest names to underline his point. “Any player can have a bad day. Cristiano Ronaldo had them, Messi had them… We should only start worrying when he’s no longer getting those four or five chances per game.”

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ronaldo messi ballon d&#039;or

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

According to Baena, the real warning sign would be the 26-year-old struggling to get into scoring positions and create opportunities, rather than missing chances during an isolated poor performance. As long as he continues to receive four or five opportunities per match, the midfielder believes there is little reason to question his overall contribution.

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