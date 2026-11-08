Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 27 La Liga season Matchday 12

Barcelona will put its two-point lead at the top of La Liga on the line when it travels to the Metropolitano to face second-placed Atletico Madrid on November 9. Diego Simeone’s side have won their last seven league matches and conceded just eight goals in 11 games, while Hansi Flick’s team have scored an impressive 46 times. A victory would take Atletico to 31 points and above Barcelona, adding extra significance to an already crucial title-race encounter.

The Blaugrana head into the match after recovering from consecutive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid with convincing wins over Alaves (6-1) and Aston Villa (3-0). Raphinha has been a standout performer, scoring 15 league goals in his first 10 appearances, while Lamine Yamal provides another major attacking threat.

Atletico, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from its 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, with Julian Alvarez and Lee Kang-in expected to lead the attack. The hosts will be without Cristian Romero and Johnny Cardoso, while Barcelona have several injury concerns, including Rodri, Dani Olmo and Xavi Espart; Eric García, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen face late fitness tests.