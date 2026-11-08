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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 27 La Liga season Matchday 12

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Julian Alvarez (left) and Raphinha (right)
© Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez (left) and Raphinha (right)

Barcelona will put its two-point lead at the top of La Liga on the line when it travels to the Metropolitano to face second-placed Atletico Madrid on November 9. Diego Simeone’s side have won their last seven league matches and conceded just eight goals in 11 games, while Hansi Flick’s team have scored an impressive 46 times. A victory would take Atletico to 31 points and above Barcelona, adding extra significance to an already crucial title-race encounter.

The Blaugrana head into the match after recovering from consecutive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid with convincing wins over Alaves (6-1) and Aston Villa (3-0). Raphinha has been a standout performer, scoring 15 league goals in his first 10 appearances, while Lamine Yamal provides another major attacking threat.

Atletico, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from its 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, with Julian Alvarez and Lee Kang-in expected to lead the attack. The hosts will be without Cristian Romero and Johnny Cardoso, while Barcelona have several injury concerns, including Rodri, Dani Olmo and Xavi Espart; Eric García, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen face late fitness tests.

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Barcelona lineup

Barcelona's starting XI: Joan Garcia; Brian Farinas, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Marc Bernal, Fermin; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

Atletico Madrid lineup

Atletico Madrid starting XI: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Alex Grimaldo; Koke, Pablo Barrios, Alex Baena; Kang-In Lee, Julian Alvarez, Guiliano Simeone

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona H2H

Barcelona holds the historical edge in this historic Spanish rivalry with 116 wins to Atletico Madrid's 80 across more than 250 competitive meetings. While Barça has traditionally dominated in La Liga behind prolific attacking, Diego Simeone’s Atletico has frequently disrupted that supremacy in cup and Champions League knockout ties, making their clashes an iconic tactical battle of philosophies.

Start time and how to watch

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will get underway at 3:00 PM ET (PT: 12:00 AM)

Watch this high stakes clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona live in the USA on TV channel: ESPN Deportes; and live stream: Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+.

Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our live blog of Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona!

Two title contenders clash on Matchday 12 of the 2026-27 LaLiga, and here, you can follow all the action with minute-by-minute updates.

Stay with us and don't miss a single thing!

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