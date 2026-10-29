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Cristiano Ronaldo’s obsession with Ballon d’Or laid bare as ex-Juventus teammate Mehdi Benatia recalls Luka Modric’s 2018 triumph

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Luka Modric (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Luka Modric (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Juventus offered a closer look at the competitive mentality that has defined his career, and former teammate Mehdi Benatia has shared a revealing story from their time together. The Moroccan defender has recalled a pivotal moment in 2018 that showed how much individual recognition mattered to the Portuguese superstar, even after another successful season at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 after winning his fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid, beginning a new chapter in Italy. However, the end-of-year awards brought an unexpected disappointment for the forward, whose hopes of adding another individual accolade were overtaken by a familiar face from his former club.

Modric won the Ballon d’Or on December 3, 2018, ending a decade in which Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had dominated the award. The Croatian midfielder was recognized for his performances with Real Madrid, which had secured a third consecutive Champions League title, and for leading Croatia to its first-ever World Cup final in Russia.

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The star midfielder also won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player at the 2018 World Cup, strengthening his case for the individual prize. In the final voting, he collected 753 points, finishing ahead of Ronaldo on 476 and Antoine Griezmann on 414, while Messi placed fifth.

The result was particularly significant because Ronaldo had won the Ballon d’Or in 2016 and 2017, bringing his career total to five at the time. Modric became the first Croatian player to receive the award and the first winner outside the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry since 2007.

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Benatia recalls Ronaldo’s reaction to 2018 Ballon d’Or snub

Speaking on the French soccer discussion show Les Affranchis Talk, alongside former France international Samir Nasri and presenter Walid Acherchour, Benatia reflected on Ronaldo’s reaction to the 2018 Ballon d’Or result. The episode was published on YouTube on October 27, 2026, with the former Juventus defender describing just how strongly the outcome affected his teammate. “I remember the year he arrives at Juventus, he doesn’t get it; it’s Modric who gets it,” Benatia recalled.

He emphasized the intensity of Ronaldo’s disappointment and how determined the forward had been to win the award again. “He was hurt! he was hurt! He’s a guy who was dying for the Ballon d’Or!” Benatia explained that Ronaldo believed he had produced a major season with Real Madrid, which had won the Champions League before he departed for Turin.

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Seeing Luka Modric collect the prize instead left the Portuguese star struggling to accept the result, according to his former teammate. “He had a huge season; they had won the Champions League. In the end, he goes to Juve, and he sees that it’s Modric who gets it. He wasn’t ok! He wasn’t ok!”

ronaldo modric

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid CF celebrates with his team mate Luka Modric

Ronaldo’s relentless drive for individual recognition

Benatia’s recollection offers a glimpse into the mentality behind Ronaldo’s pursuit of excellence, with the forward’s ambition extending beyond team achievements. Even after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, he remained eager to receive recognition for his individual performances.

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ronaldo ballon d&#039;or

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF holds the Ballon d’Or 2013

The timing also made the disappointment more striking, as the Portuguese ace had moved to Juventus expecting to begin a fresh chapter after nine successful years in Madrid. Missing out on the 2018 Ballon d’Or meant watching Modric, his former teammate at Real Madrid, receive the honor instead.

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