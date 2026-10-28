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Bayern Munich make final decision on Harry Kane’s future following 2026 Ballon d’Or triumph

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane captured his maiden Ballon d’Or at the 2026 gala as a Bayern Munich player, and the German champions have moved swiftly to resolve their talisman’s long-term future amid persistent transfer speculation.

Fresh off edging out Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe in the race for world football’s top individual prize, Kane has received total commitment from the Bavarian hierarchy regarding what the future holds for him at the Allianz Arena.

According to Sky Sport Germany insider Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich and Kane are currently ironing out the final details of a contract extension through 2029, with both parties determined to finalize and sign the agreement before the end of the calendar year.

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Kane’s undeniable impact silences the doubters

In the buildup to Monday’s ceremony at the London Palladium, both Yamal and Mbappe made vocal cases on the pitch during El Clasico, while the English marksman maintained a low profile and let his numbers do the talking.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich

Kane’s staggering 73-goal haul across club and country built an unassailable foundation for his Ballon d’Or campaign. While Yamal hoisted the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, voters ultimately favored Kane’s ruthless year-round dominance, which also included leading England to a third-place finish on North American soil.

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Harry Kane wins first Ballon d’Or at 33: How old were Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo when they won theirs?

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Harry Kane wins first Ballon d’Or at 33: How old were Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo when they won theirs?

The most persistent rumors surrounding Kane’s future originated in Catalonia. While Raphinha has performed admirably as a makeshift central striker for Barcelona this season, it remains outside the Brazilian’s natural skillset, prompting the Blaugrana to monitor Kane’s situation closely ahead of next summer.

However, Bayern Munich have zero interest in entertaining offers from Barcelona or anywhere else. Ever since Robert Lewandowski’s departure for Spain in 2022, the German giants struggled to find a truly world-class focal point to lead their attack; with Kane now crowned the best player on the planet, the former Tottenham talisman has proved beyond all doubt that he is the definitive heir to that throne.

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