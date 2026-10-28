Thierry Henry responds to backlash over his question to Lamine Yamal at the Ballon d’Or: ‘I’m a big fan’

Thierry Henry has come out to explain a question he asked Lamine Yamal during the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, after a wave of criticism on social media. The former France international, who co-hosted the gala, said he never meant to disrespect the Barcelona winger and insisted he is “a big fan” of the 19-year-old.

The controversy began when Yamal collected the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player in the world, for a record third consecutive year. After the teenager gave a short speech and said he wished the award had gone to his teammate Pau Cubarsi, Henry stepped in with a remark of his own. “That’s your third one. But is it the one you really wanted tonight?” he asked. The theater in London erupted in laughter, Yamal smiled awkwardly and replied that he wanted “all of them”.

Footage of the exchange quickly went viral, and many users read it as a dig at Yamal, who had been open about his hopes of winning the Ballon d’Or. Henry responded with a video on Instagram. “I want to clarify some stuff as some people got really excited for actually nothing,” he said.

“First and foremost with Lamine Yamal, I wasn’t checking his ego at all. I just thought that as the third time he had won that trophy, I was just asking him if it was the one he truly wanted, and I brought out a laugh out of people,” the former forward continued.

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Henry, who described the moment as a joke, acknowledged that some did not like it, but asked critics to drop the narrative. “We all knew what he wanted. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it. I’m a big fan of Lamine Yamal. That you don’t like the joke, I can understand that, but please, don’t do that. He’s actually one of those players I will pay to watch. I love him”.

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All the winners of the 2026 Ballon d’Or gala in London

Thirteen prizes were handed out at the London Palladium. Here is the full list of winners: