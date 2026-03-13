Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus to work together beyond Al-Nassr? Portugal post-2026 FIFA World Cup rumors face early reality check

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo and his professional relationship with Jorge Jesus could soon become one of the most intriguing stories in world soccer. With both currently working together at Al-Nassr, speculation has begun to grow about whether their partnership might extend beyond the Saudi club. At the center of the debate lies a larger question surrounding the future of the Portugal national soccer team, where potential changes after the 2026 FIFA World Cup could reshape the coaching landscape.

Reports have suggested that the veteran Portuguese manager could emerge as a leading candidate to take charge of the national side once the tournament concludes. If that scenario were to unfold, it could even open the possibility of Ronaldo continuing to work under the same coach at the international level. However, behind the growing rumors and speculation, new information has begun to clarify the true situation.

The managerial future of Jorge Jesus has become a major talking point in Portuguese soccer circles. The experienced coach is currently under contract with Al-Nassr until June 2026, a timeline that aligns almost perfectly with the end of the next World Cup. According to ESPN Brasil, Jesus has long harbored the ambition of coaching the Portugal national team; a role that would represent the pinnacle of his managerial career after decades spent managing clubs across Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

At the moment, the national side is managed by Roberto Martinez, whose tenure is expected to last through the 2026 World Cup. After that tournament, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is widely expected to reassess the coaching position and decide whether a new era should begin. For Jesus, the opportunity to guide the nation’s best players on the international stage would be a unique challenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

National team management involves fewer matches than club soccer, but the pressure surrounding major tournaments is often far greater. If appointed, the veteran coach could potentially oversee a squad that still includes Cristiano Ronaldo, depending on whether the legendary forward remains involved with the national side at that stage of his career.

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Cristiano Ronaldo could play key figure

While speculation about the Portugal job continues, the immediate focus remains on the situation at Al-Nassr. The Saudi club’s long-term plans appear closely tied to Cristiano Ronaldo’s own future. According to reports from Saudi Arabia, the organization’s strategic decisions, including managerial stability, are heavily influenced by the 41-year-old superstar.

If Ronaldo chooses to remain with the club next season, it is widely expected that Jesus would also continue in his role as head coach. Such a scenario would maintain the current structure at the club and allow Al-Nassr to continue pursuing domestic and continental success.

The partnership between Ronaldo and Jesus has been seen as a key element in the team’s ambitions, particularly as the forward continues to chase one of the most remarkable milestones in soccer history.

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Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

The reality behind the Portugal rumors

Despite the widespread speculation, more recent reports have offered a clearer picture of the current situation. According to sources cited by the Saudi newspaper Okaz, there have been no formal negotiations between Jorge Jesus and the Portuguese FA regarding the national team position.

While the idea of Jesus eventually coaching Portugal remains a possibility in the future, the discussions that many believed were already underway have not actually taken place. The report revealed that Jesus coaching the Selecao could be one of the serious possibilities in the future, but there have been no negotiations between the Portuguese Football Federation and the coach so far. In other words, the scenario remains largely theoretical at this stage.

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