Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Finalissima
Comments

Spain boss De la Fuente sets sights on Finalissima against Messi’s Argentina after 2026 World Cup qualification

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Luis De La Fuente (L), Head Coach of Spain, and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© Florencia Tan Jun & Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLuis De La Fuente (L), Head Coach of Spain, and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

The Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been one of the most discussed matchups in recent months, not only because it features a generational showdown between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, but also due to the uncertainty surrounding its staging. After officially securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has now turned his attention toward the showdown with La Albiceleste.

With a date already circled by the Argentine and Spanish FAs for the March international window, the match depended entirely on Spain clinching World Cup qualification during November’s fixtures. After a 2–2 draw against Türkiye on Tuesday the 18th, La Roja locked up first place in Group E with 16 points from six games, completing an almost flawless run through UEFA qualifying.

During his postmatch press conference, De la Fuente spoke about the excitement surrounding the Finalissima while also acknowledging the challenges ahead: “As for the Finalissima, we’re very excited about it, but the pity is that we have to wait four months until we can get together again. We already have the foundations on our opponent, Argentina, and it will be a great match. It’s very special for Spanish football to play that final.”

In the November window, Spain dealt with the sudden absence of star Lamine Yamal amid controversy over Barcelona’s handling of his pubalgia issue. Other key absences included Dean Huijsen, Unai Simón, and Isco, all of whom De la Fuente considers important pieces of his project.

Fermin Lopez of Spain acknowledges the fan after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier vs. Turkey.

Fermin Lopez of Spain acknowledges the fan after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier vs. Türkiye.

La Roja’s manager also emphasized his desire to face Messi’s side at full strength. “We hope to have all the players available so we can bring the best footballers Spain has and try to compete to win this competition,” De la Fuente said. With the all-time head-to-head even at six wins apiece and two draws, Argentina and Spain now have a chance to break the deadlock with silverware on the line.

Advertisement
Argentina’s Mastantuono explains the Messi trait that impresses him most: ‘It surprises me a lot’

see also

Argentina’s Mastantuono explains the Messi trait that impresses him most: ‘It surprises me a lot’

When will the Finalissima take place?

The Finalissima between Argentina and Spain is scheduled for the March international window, set to be played between Thursday the 26th and Saturday the 28th at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. With only the formal confirmation outstanding, Messi and Yamal are on track to face each other for the first time in an official match, even before the World Cup.

After the 2022 Finalissima, and with Argentina winning the 2024 Copa América and Spain lifting the 2024 Euros, fans immediately anticipated another meeting between the South American and European champions. But because of congested schedules, this edition was postponed multiple times over the past year and a half, and only now is it finally set to go ahead.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Argentina vs. Spain: Coach De La Fuente reportedly makes key decision ahead of Finalissima 2026

Argentina vs. Spain: Coach De La Fuente reportedly makes key decision ahead of Finalissima 2026

Luis De La Fuente reportedly made an important decision regarding the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina.

Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain reportedly faces schedule adjustment after FIFA decision

Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain reportedly faces schedule adjustment after FIFA decision

FIFA has reportedly made a decision regarding the Finalissima between Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team and Lamine Yamal’s Spain national team.

Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain set date and venue for Finalissima

Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain set date and venue for Finalissima

After clinching the 2024 Copa America title, Lionel Messi's Argentina will meet Lamine Yamal's Euro-winning Spain in the Finalissima. The two national teams have reportedly finalized the date and unexpected location for this much-anticipated showdown.

CONMEBOL reportedly weighing on the ‘UEFA Nations League format’ ahead of 2030 World Cup

CONMEBOL reportedly weighing on the ‘UEFA Nations League format’ ahead of 2030 World Cup

With Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay already qualified to the 2030 World Cup, CONMEBOL is reportedly weighing on the possibility of implementing a "UEFA Nations League format" for the next qualifiers.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo