Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Club America vs Atlas
What: Liga MX
When: Game kicks off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT; Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Where: Live on Univision, TUDN and fuboTV (free trial)With fuboTV, you can watch Club America vs Atlas and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast. Now with fuboTV, you can stream NBC, USA, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, RAI Italia, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, CBS, CSN, RAI Italia and YES. Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams Serie A, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro qualifiers. The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle. Here are the steps to take to watch the Club America vs Atlas game with your free fuboTV trial: 1. Click on this link for the fuboTV 7-day trial. 2. Click on the red ‘Start for free’ button (see screengrab below) 3. On the login page, enter your e-mail address to sign up (or you can use your Facebook or Google logins) (see screengrab below) 4. After entering your login details and signing up for the free trial, you’ll be taken to the fuboTV main screen (see screengrab below) 5. From here, you can either scroll down the page to see the TV listings which include the Club America vs Atlas game (see screengrab below) 6. Or you can click on the ‘Guide’ button at the top to see all of the channels available to you, which will include Univision featuring Club America vs Atlas (see screengrab below) SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming
