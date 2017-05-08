The Liga MX TV schedule for the most-watched soccer league in the US features games televised across a range of networks. These include Univision, Univision Deportes, Azteca America, UniMas, Universo and ESPN Deportes. Plus games are streamed via several legal streaming services.
From Club America and Chivas de Guadalajara to Santos Laguna and all clubs in between, almost every single Liga MX game is shown live on US television and streaming. The packed stadiums and exciting style of soccer will certainly entertain soccer fans, no matter what language you speak.
We’re continually updating the Liga MX TV schedule throughout the season, so bookmark the page and keep returning to stay on top of all of the latest listings.
Azteca America features all home games for Santos Laguna and Xolos de Tijuana in primetime on Fridays. Meanwhile Monarcas Morelia and Club Atlas home matches air on Saturdays.
Meanwhile, beginning July 2016, Univision launched 3 live games every Saturday night in primetime in a 6-hour block of Liga MX action. The first game is on Univision Deportes, followed by the second and third games on Univision. The name of the Liga MX programming is Sabado Futbolero. Read more details about it.
Liga MX TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Last updated: May 8, 2017
Saturday, May 27
Mexico vs. Croatia (friendly), 7:30pm, TV TBD
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Mexico vs. Ireland, 8pm, TV TBD
Thursday, June 8
Mexico vs. Honduras (World Cup qualifier), time TBD, TV TBD
Sunday, June 11
Mexico vs. USA (World Cup qualifier), time TBD, FOX Sports 1, Univision Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, June 18
Portugal vs. Mexico (Confederations Cup), 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, June 21
Mexico vs. New Zealand (Confederations Cup), 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, June 24, 2017
Mexico vs. Russia (Confederations Cup), 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, June 28
Mexico vs. Ghana (friendly), 8:30pm, TV TBD
Saturday, July 1
Mexico vs. Argentina (friendly), 8pm, TV TBD
Sunday, July 9
Mexico vs. El Salvador (Gold Cup), 7pm, TV TBD
Thursday, July 13
Mexico vs. Curacao (Gold Cup), 10:30pm, TV TBD
Sunday, July 16
Jamaica vs. Mexico (Gold Cup), 8:30pm, TV TBD
Friday, September 1
Mexico vs. Panama (World Cup qualifier), time TBD, TV TBD
Tuesday, September 5
Costa Rica vs. Mexico (World Cup qualifier), time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, October 6
Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago (World Cup qualifier), time TBD, TV TBD
Tuesday, October 10
Honduras vs. Mexico (World Cup qualifier), time TBD, TV TBD
If you have any questions about the Liga MX TV schedule, let us know in the comments section below.
Why wouldn’t MEXvUSA be on the FOX network especially on a Sunday?