Ruben Amorim, the leading candidate to succeed Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, has reportedly turned his back on that Premier League job. The Sporting CP boss has been instrumental in the Portuguese side’s recent success. In addition to winning the Primeira Liga in the 2020/21 season with Sporting, Amorim has the side on the path to win the Portuguese top flight this season. As a result, Liverpool wanted to bring Amorim in after showing a smooth attacking nature.

However, despite having similar philosophies to Klopp and several top talents to work with at Anfield, Amorim is not ready to make that sizeable of a jump in his career. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, interest from both sides has fizzled after it looked increasingly likely the Sporting manager would make the move.

Moving to Liverpool would prove a major risk in the 39-year-old’s managerial career. With instant pressure to compete in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, Amorim would not have ample opportunity to figure out his style of play in England. Oftentimes, managers of the top English clubs flounder under the pressure of prior successes. For example, Unai Emery thrived with Sevilla and did well with PSG. He struggled with Arsenal, which eventually led to his sacking. Now, he is the boss of one of the most impressive sides in the Premier League in Aston Villa, where expectations are not as high.

Like Emery, Ruben Amorim has done well in a relatively easier competition. Moreover, he has shown that he is a capable manager. This means that Amorim can do well, and perhaps a different Premier League option makes more sense.

Ruben Amorim linked to Premier League with West Ham

Rather than moving to Merseyside, Ornstein connected Ruben Amorim with West Ham United. The Hammers have had success in recent seasons under David Moyes, which was highlighted by the UEFA Europa Conference last season. However, Moyes has been under constant pressure to continue building on West Ham’s successes.

Moyes’s contract with West Ham expires at the end of the season. According to reports, including words from Moyes himself, the Scot has a contract offer on the table. Yet, West Ham is not going to commit to any future under Moyes until the 2023/24 season expires.

That leaves the door open for Amorim. Admittedly an ambitious move for the Portuguese, Amorim and West Ham would be a sensible fit for both the manager and the club. On behalf of West Ham, Amorim would be a young manager who brings a progressive play style to the team. West Ham’s 54 goals in the league season are in the middle of the pack in the Premier League. However, with talents like Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Michail Antonio, West Ham has the chance to have a strong attack.

For Ruben Amorim, West Ham would likely not be a permanent home. Assume the manager can continue his rapid development as a coach. Taking on elite opposition from the Premier League exposes him to different play styles. Also, he would get firsthand experience coaching against the best soccer players in the world. He would be the level of manager that could have West Ham competing for a spot in the Champions League or Europa League.

Amorim will be a talking point ahead of West Ham’s next game on Saturday, April 27. Fittingly, that game is against Liverpool.

