As both a manager and player, Pep Guardiola has been around some of the greatest soccer players in history. During his time as a midfielder, he played against the likes of Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini and Zinedine Zidane. As a manager, he has either led or coached against Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and the latest editions of top talents in the world. However, only one can take the title of the greatest of all time in the eyes of the Spaniard.

Speaking to the Italian TV program Che Tempo Che Fa, Pep Guardiola talked about who he deems the greatest player of all time. He went for a player who most would expect Guardiola to say. His time as a manager certainly played a role in his selection, as he was the coach of this star for four seasons that yielded unheralded success. Together, they won two Champions League titles, three LaLiga crowns, a pair of Copa del Reys and two FIFA Club World Cups, among other accolades.

“With all due respect to Pele and Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi is the GOAT in my opinion,” Guardiola said. “I have never seen someone like him as a coach, you can’t imagine him maintaining this longevity for 15-20 years. When you see him up close, you think of Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan.”

Messi brilliance extends beyond the Pep Guardiola years

Of those 15 to 20 years that Pep Guardiola alludes to, he was only the manager for Messi in four seasons. Yet, the two complemented each other to become one of the strongest coach-player duos in history. The development of Guardiola’s false nine suited Messi’s ability to dribble and pass unlike any other. Messi scored an unreal 211 goals in the four seasons that Guardiola was at Barcelona. That is almost a goal every game during his 219 games played in those four seasons. He also tacked on 90 assists for good measure.

Yet, Guardiola mentioned the longevity that has allowed Messi to stand out among the greats. Following Guardiola’s departure from Barcelona, Lionel Messi hit a new level of his game. In the 2012/13 season, for example, which was the first after Guardiola, Messi scored 46 goals. That contributed to his record-setting calendar year of 2012 when he scored a record 91 goals in all competitions.

Of course, Messi’s exploits would later come back to haunt Pep Guardiola. Messi scored a hat trick against City in Guardiola’s debut season in England when the two met in the Champions League. When Messi moved to PSG, he scored a stunning goal, his first for the French club, when PSG defeated Manchester City in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. In the 2014/15 Champions League, Messi scored a brace and added an assist in the semifinals when Guardiola was at Bayern Munich.

Regarding the comparison to Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods, Messi’s longevity surpasses even their arguments as the greatest player. Messi is still one of the best players in the world. Granted, he is past those heights of his prime. Yet, few can argue with the individual accolades Messi has amassed.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.