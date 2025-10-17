Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele playing for PSG against Strasbourg in Ligue 1?

Paris Saint-Germain finds itself in a complicated moment early in the Ligue 1 season. Despite leading the standings, the club has not experienced the smooth dominance it enjoyed in previous years. Ousmane Dembele, one of its brightest stars, will once again miss action — and his absence against Strasbourg has sparked growing speculation and unease in Paris.

The Ligue 1 champion faces Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes in what could be one of the toughest domestic fixtures so far. Strasbourg, currently just one point behind PSG, has emerged as one of the season’s surprise packages, thriving under English coach Liam Rosenior. A win in Paris could even see them momentarily overtake Luis Enrique’s side at the top of the table.

Despite the pressure, the Parisians will not have their full arsenal. The French club confirmed that several regular starters remain unavailable, with Dembele’s name once again missing from the squad list. His continued absence has led fans and pundits to question the real reason behind it.

Luis Enrique’s squad returns to domestic action after the international break with several key figures still regaining fitness. PSG is also juggling a demanding schedule that includes an upcoming Champions League encounter against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. The Spaniard hinted that he would rotate his lineup — but the exclusion of Dembele has raised more than tactical eyebrows.

The mystery surrounding Dembele

In recent weeks, the Parisian press has been abuzz with concern about Dembele’s situation. His absence is not just a short-term injury issue — it’s become a talking point that encapsulates PSG’s broader uncertainty. “I don’t know when he’ll be back,” Luis Enrique admitted during his pre-match press conference, refusing to set a timeline for the winger’s return.

The coach emphasized patience and prudence. “In elite football, injuries are part of the game. Our job is to protect our players’ health,” he said, a statement that did little to dispel the growing mystery. According to PSG’s official medical update, Dembele remains in the recovery phase and will not be part of the matchday squad to face Strasbourg.

Ousmane Dembele #10 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.

The real reason behind his absence

The source of Dembele’s absence lies in what happened during the September international break. While representing France, the newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner suffered a hamstring tear in his right leg during a match against Ukraine, just minutes after entering the pitch. The injury, though not career-threatening, came at the worst possible time for both player and club.

PSG officials were reportedly frustrated with how the French Football Federation managed Dembele’s workload. The Parisian medical team had warned national team staff about the player’s condition, but their advice was ignored. Since then, the club has been working to establish new medical coordination protocols with national federations to prevent similar mishaps. The fallout has left PSG in a delicate position. Dembele’s absence has robbed the team of its most creative and explosive forward at a crucial stage of the season.