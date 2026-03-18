Christian Pulisic receives timely Milan contract extension update amid struggles in 2026 ahead of crucial home FIFA World Cup with USMNT

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to shape careers and decisions long before a ball is kicked, and few players embody that tension more than Christian Pulisic. At a time when expectations are rising and form is fluctuating, the situation surrounding the American star has become one of the most intriguing contract stories in European soccer.

Pulisic’s campaign has been defined by contradiction. While he remains a central figure in Milan’s attacking structure, his recent performances in 2026 have dipped, with injuries, particularly chronic bursitis, playing a significant role in disrupting his rhythm.

Despite this, his overall contribution remains undeniable. In over 120 appearances for the club, Pulisic has produced more than 60 combined goals and assists, underlining his importance in the system. Within the club, he is still viewed as a cornerstone of the long-term project. Yet, as the season progresses into its decisive phase, both the player and the club have opted to delay critical decisions about his future.

The current status of negotiations reveals a delicate balance. The USMNT international is under contract until 2027, with the Rossoneri holding an option to extend it further, giving the club a strong negotiating position. At the same time, discussions over a long-term renewal, potentially until 2031, have been temporarily paused.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

This pause is not necessarily a sign of tension. Instead, it reflects a mutual understanding. The reasoning is clear: both sides want to avoid distractions during a crucial stretch of the campaign, keeping the focus entirely on on-field objectives.

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The encouraging update revealed

Despite the temporary halt in negotiations, Milan is actively pushing to secure Pulisic’s long-term future as quickly as possible, Corriere della Sera reports. Internally, there is a strong desire to tie him down to a new deal and make him one of the faces of the club for years to come.

This urgency stems from multiple factors. First, his consistent impact since arriving in Italy has restored his reputation as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking players. Second, growing interest from abroad, particularly from the Premier League, has raised the stakes. Clubs are monitoring closely, with reports suggesting potential bids reaching significant figures.

The situation is further complicated by interest from former surroundings. The winger’s past at Chelsea still lingers, and there are indications that a return to England could appeal to him. Meanwhile, clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on his availability, prepared to test Milan’s resolve with a major offer. This growing external interest adds pressure on the Serie A side to act decisively, ensuring it does not risk losing one of its most valuable assets.

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Christian Pulisic of the USMNT

The World Cup factor

Hovering above everything is the looming World Cup on home soil. For the 27-year-old, the tournament represents a defining moment in his career. It is no surprise, then, that he has chosen to prioritize performance over paperwork.

“I think Pulisic will stay. There’s the big stage of the World Cup, which is probably influencing him a bit and will affect his summer. In my opinion, he’ll start again from Milan. And logically, the contract renewal talks will open after the World Cup rather than before”, said La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Luca Bianchin.

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