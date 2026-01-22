Neymar injury update: Potential return date for the Brazil star after knee surgery revealed

On December 22, Neymar underwent knee surgery to address issues he had been dealing with during the 2025 season. While the injury did not prevent him from playing the final stages of the Brazilian Serie A with Santos, the arthroscopy was necessary for him to reach full physical fitness. A month after the surgery, a potential return date for the 33-year-old forward has emerged.

Santos will play their fourth match of the Campeonato Paulista this Thursday against Corinthians. The team has recorded a win, a draw, and a loss so far, placing them 10th in the standings and six points behind league leaders Bragantino.

Initially, estimates suggested that Neymar would be able to play at least a few minutes in this matchup. However, as the date approached, it became clear that this plan would not be feasible, pushing the return of the 33-year-old player back by several days.

“If the most optimistic timelines hold, Neymar could enjoy his first minutes on Wednesday, February 4, when Santos face their league derby against Sao Paulo at Vila Belmiro,” reported Sport on Thursday.

Santos have a busy start to the year

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has forced the Brazilian Football Confederation to design an unusual schedule for this year. Typically, Brazilian teams focus on their state championships in the early months of the season before beginning Serie A play.

This year, however, the schedule has been condensed due to the break for the World Cup in North America. As a result, while still competing in the Campeonato Paulista, Santos will also begin their participation in the Brazilian Serie A.

Santos will play in the state tournament this Thursday against Corinthians and again on Sunday against Bragantino. Next Wednesday, they will make their Serie A debut visiting Chapecoense, followed by another match against Sao Paulo in the Campeonato Paulista the following Saturday. They will face the same opponent on February 4 in the Brazilian Serie A, which could mark Neymar’s official return to action after knee surgery.

Neymar aiming for the World Cup

If recovery timelines continue as expected and Neymar does not delay his return, he will have four full months of competition to reach peak physical and sporting form ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During this period, Santos will compete simultaneously in the Campeonato Paulista, Serie A, Copa do Brasil, and Copa Sudamericana, giving Neymar plenty of opportunities to deliver convincing performances and secure a spot on the 26-player roster that Carlo Ancelotti will assemble for the Brazil national team.