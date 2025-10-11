Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic’s absence from USMNT’s starting lineup vs. Ecuador explained: Boss Mauricio Pochettino drops concise seven-word explanation

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesMauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

In the heat of Austin, Texas, Mauricio Pochettino made a bold tactical call that left fans and pundits alike buzzing — Christian Pulisic was not in the starting lineup for the United States’ friendly against Ecuador. The October international window opened with a 1-1 draw at the Q2 Stadium, but the real story unfolded off the pitch, where questions about the American captain’s fitness dominated the post-match discussion.

This fixture against Ecuador was no ordinary friendly. For the U.S. Men’s National Team, it was a test of tactical maturity and squad depth under the new leadership of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach opted for a more dynamic formation, fielding Malik TillmanFolarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie in the front line — a trio built for pressing and pace rather than possession.

The plan nearly paid off early. Despite going behind to Enner Valencia’s clinical finish in the 24th minute, the USMNT maintained intensity and composure. Balogun’s second-half strike — assisted by Tillman — salvaged a 1–1 draw against a tough Ecuador side that came into the match unbeaten in 11 straight games.

Yet, amid the positive signs, fans couldn’t ignore the absence of Pulisic, who remained benched for most of the match. Was it a tactical decision, or something more concerning?

What did Pochettino say about Pulisic?

Speaking before kickoff on TNT SportsMauricio Pochettino offered a measured explanation for his captain’s absence — one that shed light on a lingering issue dating back to the preseason. “Christian didn’t train yesterday. He’s [been] suffering, from the pre-season, a small issue in his ankle,” Pochettino revealed. “After training Wednesday, his ankle was a little bit swollen. It’s an important game, yes, but at the same time, it’s important not to take risks.”

The seven-word explanation, which Pochettino subtly slipped into that statement, clarified the real reason for the omission. It wasn’t about form or fatigue — it was a matter of protecting Pulisic’s ankle ahead of a crucial stretch for both club and country. “The goal is to be ready next Tuesday [against Australia]”, he added.

That cautious optimism echoed the coach’s emphasis on long-term management over short-term risk, particularly for a player whose influence remains vital to both the U.S. setup and Milan.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is the main star of the USMNT.

Persistent issue

Pulisic’s ankle problem is not new. As reported by ProSoccerWire, the American forward has been managing a recurring ankle issue since the preseason, one that forced him to miss Milan’s final three summer friendlies. While he’s since recovered enough to deliver six goals and two assists in eight matches across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, the discomfort persists.

The 27-year-old even started from the bench in a few of Milan’s early-season fixtures — a precautionary move by Massimiliano Allegri to avoid aggravation. For the U.S. national team, Pochettino’s approach followed the same logic. Given the packed schedule leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it’s clear that managing Pulisic’s workload will be a key part of Pochettino’s tenure.

