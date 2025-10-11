Portugal vs Ireland LIVE: Ronaldo’s team can’t break the deadlock in the World Cup qualifiers (0-0)

In Group F of the World Cup qualifiers, Portugal are tied 0-0 with Ireland this Saturday at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are looking to take a key step toward securing their place in the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026. Stay with us for the latest updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

Portugal began their World Cup qualifying campaign in strong form. They earned wins over Armenia and Hungary that allowed them to top the group, and they know that similar results in the October international break will bring them very close to their goal.

Ireland, on the other hand, find themselves in a much more difficult situation. They drew with Hungary in their home opener, then suffered a surprising defeat to Armenia. That leaves them with virtually no margin for error — and the added challenge of having to face the strongest team in the group.