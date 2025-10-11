Trending topics:
Portugal vs Ireland LIVE: Ronaldo’s team can’t break the deadlock in the World Cup qualifiers (0-0)

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Bernardo Silva of Portugal and Festy Ebosele of Republic of Ireland.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesBernardo Silva of Portugal and Festy Ebosele of Republic of Ireland.

In Group F of the World Cup qualifiers, Portugal are tied 0-0 with Ireland this Saturday at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are looking to take a key step toward securing their place in the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026. Stay with us for the latest updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

Portugal began their World Cup qualifying campaign in strong form. They earned wins over Armenia and Hungary that allowed them to top the group, and they know that similar results in the October international break will bring them very close to their goal.

Ireland, on the other hand, find themselves in a much more difficult situation. They drew with Hungary in their home opener, then suffered a surprising defeat to Armenia. That leaves them with virtually no margin for error — and the added challenge of having to face the strongest team in the group.

45' – Big chance for Silva! (0-0)

Bernardo Silva pounced on a rebound inside the box and fired a shot, but a defender got in the way to block it.

Halftime!

Portugal and Ireland are tied 0-0 in the World Cup qualifiers.

42' – Ireland drop deep near the box (0-0)

After a few minutes of holding off Portugal, Ireland are now sitting very deep, dangerously close to their own box.

37' – Vitinha nearly scores! (0-0)

The PSG midfielder struck from distance, and after a deflection off a defender, the ball dropped just over the crossbar.

32' – Pedro Neto with an attempt (0-0)

The Portuguese winger fired a shot from outside the box, but it went wide.

25' – Ireland's first attempt (0-0)

Jayson Molumby took a shot from outside the box, but it sailed well over the crossbar.

21' – Applause in tribute to Diogo Jota (0-0)

Portuguese fans gave a standing ovation in remembrance of Diogo Jota in the 21st minute, honoring the shirt number worn by the late forward, who passed away earlier this year.

19' – First yellow card of the match (0-0)

Festy Ebosele is shown a yellow card for a hard foul.

16' – Cristiano Ronaldo comes close! (0-0)

Ronaldo fired a left-footed shot from outside the box that smashed off the post. Moments later, Bernardo Silva missed a clear scoring opportunity.

12' – Portugal lacking precision in search of Ronaldo (0-0)

Nuno Mendes tried to find Cristiano Ronaldo with a long cross, but goalkeeper Kelleher comfortably collected the ball.

5' – Portugal looking to control possession (0-0)

In the opening minutes, the hosts are trying to take command of the ball, but they have yet to create any real scoring chances.

Kickoff!

Portugal and Ireland are underway in the World Cup qualifiers.

Head-to-head between Portugal and Ireland

Saturday’s match will be the 17th all-time meeting between Portugal and Ireland. Since their first encounter in 1946, Portugal have won 9 matches, lost 4, and drawn 3. Their most recent clash came on November 11, 2021, during the World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022, ending in a 0-0 draw in Dublin.

Cristiano Ronaldo chases all-time record

Beyond the importance this match against Ireland holds in Portugal’s quest to secure a spot at the World Cup 2026, it could also be a historic night for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 40-year-old forward is currently tied with Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz as the all-time leading scorers in World Cup qualifiers, with 39 goals. That means if CR7 scores today, he will take sole possession of the all-time record.

Who is the referee for Portugal vs Ireland?

The referee selected for Saturday’s match between Portugal and Ireland is Ivan Kruzliak. He is a 41-year-old official from Slovakia with international experience dating back to the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup. He has also officiated in the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024, as well as various European club competitions.

Full officiating crew:

  • Referee: Ivan Kruzliak
  • 1st Assistant: Branislav Hancko
  • 2nd Assistant: Jan Pozor
  • Fourth Official: Peter Kralovic
  • VAR: Clay Ruperti
  • AVAR: Richard Martens
Group F standings

Hours before the match between Portugal and Ireland, the other Group F game for Matchday 3 was played. At the Puskas Arena, Hungary defeated Armenia 2-0 and secured three crucial points that improve their position in the standings.

Where are Portugal and Ireland playing?

Saturday’s match will take place at Estádio José Alvalade in the city of Lisbon. The venue, which opened in 2003 and holds over 52,000 spectators, is home to Sporting CP in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

This stadium was one of the host venues for Euro 2004, which ended with Greece’s historic title. In recent years, it has hosted numerous matches for the national team, the most recent being a 5-2 win over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League this past March. In addition to Saturday’s clash with Ireland, Portugal will also play Tuesday’s match against Hungary at the same venue.

General view inside the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

General view inside the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Portugal lineup confirmed!

Head coach Roberto Martinez has selected the following starting XI to face Ireland: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.

Tweet placeholder

Ireland lineup confirmed!

Here is the starting XI chosen by head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson to take on Portugal: Caoimhin Kelleher; Seamus Coleman, Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins; Festy Ebosele, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Ryan Manning, Chiedozie Ogbene; Evan Ferguson.

Tweet placeholder

Kickoff time and how to watch

Portugal and Ireland will face off at 2:45 PM (ET).

You can watch the World Cup qualifiers live on ViX, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and Fubo.

Portugal and Ireland face off in the World Cup qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Portugal and Ireland on Matchday 3 of Group F in the World Cup qualifiers. Stay tuned for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

