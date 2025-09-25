Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona vs Real Oviedo in La Liga?

Barcelona is taking no risks with Lamine Yamal, their brightest young star, despite his rapid progress in recovery. The 18-year-old forward, who recently finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting and won the Kopa Trophy as the world’s best young player, will miss the upcoming league match against Real Oviedo.

Head coach Hansi Flick and his staff are prioritizing his return for one of the most important fixtures of the season: the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on October 1 at Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys de Montjuic.

According to Sport, just a day after receiving his international accolades, Yamal made a significant stride in his rehabilitation. For the first time since suffering his muscle injury, he stepped onto the training pitch with a ball, working individually after more than a week of gym-only sessions.

The coaching staff was pleased with his progress but remains cautious. Their plan is clear: avoid any setbacks by keeping Yamal out against Oviedo and most likely against Real Sociedad as well. The focus is on ensuring he is fully fit for the crucial match against PSG, where Barcelona will need his creativity and explosiveness.

Lamine Yamal was selected as the second best player in the world, behind Dembélé.

Positive updates for Balde and Cubarsí

Barcelona also received some good news regarding their defense. Alejandro Balde, who picked up a minor muscular injury earlier in the month, trained with the squad for the first time since his setback. While he is not expected to return immediately, the left-back could be available in time for the PSG clash.

In addition, Pau Cubarsí, who suffered a knock to his knee during the Champions League meeting with Newcastle, has already rejoined the group. He is likely to feature in the squad against Oviedo, giving Flick added depth in defense as the schedule tightens.

All eyes on PSG

The roadmap is straightforward: Barcelona wants Yamal, Balde, and Cubarsí fully available for the showdown with PSG on October 1. That date has become the focal point for Flick’s recovery management strategy, as the match could prove decisive in the group stage of the Champions League.

For Yamal, the careful approach reflects his growing importance to Barcelona. At just 18, he has already become a cornerstone of the team’s attack, and his recovery will be pivotal to Barcelona’s chances of advancing deep into Europe’s most prestigious competition.

