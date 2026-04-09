Christian Pulisic on alert as Milan reportedly decides the future of sporting director Igli Tare

Christian Pulisic watches closely at Milan as the club reflects on its management structure and quietly weighs the future of sporting director Igli Tare. The Rossoneri have spent the season balancing strong performances on the pitch with delicate power dynamics behind the scenes. What initially looked like a stable setup now presents new tensions at a decisive moment.

Last year, Milan spent months searching for a sporting director, extending the deadline several times before settling on Tare. Eventually, his appointment arrived in May 2025 after weeks of growing uncertainty. That lengthy process now raises questions, especially since his concrete influence since joining remains unclear.

Since the summer, observers have struggled to understand which signings came from which voice. The source of some transfers has been disputed internally, creating an environment where responsibility appears blurred. The lack of clarity has only deepened the debate over whether the current structure supports the Rossoneri’s long-term vision.

Unsettled waters behind the scenes

Reports from Relevo’s Matteo Moretto suggested that owner Gerry Cardinale might reassess the management setup, reopening discussions about leadership stability. According to Marco Varini, the relationship between Tare and the club never fully settled.

Igli Tare of AC Milan

“Most likely, by the end of the season, Igli Tare will leave. The relationship with AC Milan never took off, from certain market choices, to certain statements, starting from the summer and the famous Gimenez chaos. Hard to see it continuing”, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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This comment echoed months of whispers surrounding Milan’s sporting direction. Conflicting opinions, misaligned strategies, and unclear communication reportedly became recurring themes during the season. These concerns have placed Tare at the center of the internal review.

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Why has Tare and Milan’s relationship never taken off?

It is in this context that the mystery becomes clearer: Milan is now leaning toward parting ways with Tare at the end of the season, less than a year after his arrival. The decision stems from disagreements over transfer choices, several public statements, and the “Gimenez saga”, as described by Varini.

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Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Santiago Gimenez was the subject of vast rumors during the last few days of the transfer window last summer, but the Mexican ultimately stayed at San Siro. Fans were undoubtedly taken aback by Igli Tare’s remarks just before the match against Lecce, where he essentially stated, “We’re trying to swap Gimenez for Dovbyk.”