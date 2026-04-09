Cristiano Ronaldo learns Kingsley Coman’s status for Al-Okhdood game in Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr teammate Inigo Martinez ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman head into a crucial weekend for Al-Nassr with uncertainty clouding part of the squad, while Inigo Martinez continues to recover from injury. The club prepares for a potentially season-shaping meeting with Al-Okhdood, a match that will influence both the title race and the relegation battle. Ronaldo now knows the condition of two key teammates before the trip, yet only one of them is ready to contribute on Saturday.

Al-Okhdood fights to escape the relegation zone, whereas Al-Nassr arrives as the league leader in remarkable form. With seven matches remaining, every point carries enormous weight as the title race intensifies.

The host has managed only one home victory since mid-January, a stretch that highlights its struggle at Prince Hathloul Stadium. Even with a match in hand over other relegation rivals, the club’s margin for error is shrinking. The new coach, Paulo Sergio, aims to tighten the defence, but the challenge awaiting it involves the league’s most explosive attack.

Jorge Jesus has transformed Al-Nassr into a relentless force in the Saudi Pro League. The club followed a 5-0 demolition of Al-Khaleej with a dramatic 5-2 comeback against Al-Najma, where Ronaldo and Sadio Mane each scored twice. That victory kept the Riyadh outfit top on 70 points, two ahead of Al-Hilal and four above Al-Ahli, with a valuable game in hand.

The team’s extraordinary run includes 13 consecutive league victories and eight straight away wins. Al-Nassr’s attack remains the centerpiece of its success, supported by improved defensive structure. With the title race narrowing, every selection decision becomes more important.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squad updates: Inigo Martinez out

One key issue for Saturday is the absence of Inigo Martinez, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah notes that he “continued his rehabilitation program on Thursday” and will not feature this weekend. The defender is progressing steadily, but the staff remains cautious to avoid setbacks.

Kingsley Coman’s availability revealed

The biggest question of the week surrounded Kingsley Coman, whose fitness had become a topic of suspense within the dressing room. Al-Nassr received clarity when Arriyadiyah reported that the winger returned to full training with the squad. “Kingsley Coman participated in Al-Nassr’s group training session after recovering from his injury”, said the report.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the middle of preparations, the Frenchman confirmed his readiness for Saturday’s match. His availability offers Al-Nassr a timely boost, especially with Martinez watching from the sidelines.