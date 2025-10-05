Christian Pulisic makes honest admission about Luka Modrić’s impact on his family and career at AC Milan

Luka Modrić has been AC Milan’s most high-profile addition from the 2025 summer transfer window. After building a legendary career at Real Madrid, the Croatian maestro is now looking to extend his legacy in Italy. Having the opportunity to share the pitch with him, USMNT star Christian Pulisic opened up about the impact Modrić’s arrival has had—not only on his career but also on his family.

Since Modrić’s arrival at the Rossoneri, Pulisic has often spoken about his bond with Croatia, stemming from his grandparents, who were born on the island of Olib. Although he has joked with the former Real Madrid star about that distant connection, the midfielder’s presence has resonated deeply with both Pulisic and his loved ones.

Speaking to DAZN Italy, Pulisic shared how special it was for his family to see him playing alongside Modrić: “Obviously, my family are massive fans of him because I have the Croatian background. My cousins named their dog ‘Luka,’ and I haven’t even told him that. It’s that important, it means that much to my grandpa as well.”

The American forward also reflected on what it means to learn from such an accomplished player. “Getting to work with him every day… Everything that I kind of expected is what I got. I’m just doing as much as I can to learn. Has he helped me? I mean, there’s no doubt, I talk to him a lot, and he probably doesn’t even know, it but I’m watching him, what he’s doing,” Pulisic added.

Having performed at the highest level for more than a decade, Modrić continues to set the standard for professionalism and consistency, qualities Pulisic aspires to emulate. The American has made a strong start to the 2025–26 season, and with no midweek European competition this year, the Serie A title remains Milan’s primary objective.

Milan and a promising new squad

Last season, Milan struggled to find consistency, going through two managers, Paulo Fonseca and Sérgio Conceição, and finishing ninth in Serie A. Several stars have since departed, but the club’s revamped squad, bolstered by new arrivals like Modrić, has given Pulisic and company renewed optimism.

After two wins in the Coppa Italia and a strong league start, the USMNT captain praised the influence of Milan’s new signings: “It’s been a big impact. (Adrien) Rabiot, (Alexis) Saelemaekers, Modric too. They’re players we all know. We knew their qualities, but seeing them every day is something different. Seeing what they bring, the hunger they show on the pitch. It’s great. It’s nice to have such a disciplined group and to have them as teammates.”