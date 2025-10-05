Lionel Messi hits 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami in 80 games: How does Cristiano Ronaldo compare at Al Nassr?

Lionel Messi has continued to rewrite history since joining Inter Miami in 2023, and the Argentine superstar has now reached another milestone — 100 goal contributions in just 80 appearances for the club. Achieving that feat in such a short span has inevitably drawn comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at Al Nassr.

On Saturday, Inter Miami hosted the New England Revolution for Matchday 35 of the 2025 MLS season, looking to secure the best possible position ahead of the playoffs. While Messi didn’t find the net himself, he stole the show with three assists, two to Tadeo Allende and one to Jordi Alba, guiding the Herons to a dominant 4-1 win at Chase Stadium.

With that performance, Messi once again demonstrated why he’s among the greatest playmakers in soccer history, recording his eighth career hat trick of assists. The Argentine achieved the feat three times with Barcelona, twice with Paris Saint-Germain, once with Argentina, and now twice with Inter Miami — the first coming in a 6-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls in May 2024.

The latest hat trick took Messi past the 100-goal contribution mark for Inter Miami, with 65 goals and 36 assists in 80 matches — a total of 101. His 2025 campaign alone has been remarkable: in 41 games, he’s scored 32 goals and provided 17 assists, underlining his enduring brilliance at 38 years old.

How long did Cristiano Ronaldo take to reach 100 with Al Nassr?

For nearly two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world soccer, pushing each other to unprecedented heights — even in the twilight of their careers. While Ronaldo has been prolific in Saudi Arabia, his road to 100 goal contributions took a bit longer.

The Portuguese star reached the milestone just before his 40th birthday, on January 21, 2025, after scoring twice against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. That performance brought Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr tally to 83 goals and 18 assists in 92 appearances.

When it comes to hitting 100 goal contributions for their respective clubs, Messi has outpaced Ronaldo. Yet both legends remain unstoppable forces in their late 30s and 40s. With Ronaldo now just 54 goals shy of 1,000 in his career, and Messi closing in on 400 assists, their rivalry continues to define an entire era of the sport.