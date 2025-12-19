Trending topics:
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s future takes new twist: Milan makes transfer call as renewal talks stall amid growing Premier League interest

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring

Few players in Europe have experienced a rise as steady—and as decisive—as Christian Pulisic over the past couple of years. At Milan, the American has quietly become the axis around which everything turns, delivering goals, momentum, and belief even as uncertainty swirls around his contractual future. With renewal talks stalling and whispers from the Premier League resurfacing, questions are beginning to follow him once again. Is this merely a pause in negotiations—or the start of something far bigger?

For now, Milan insists on calm. Behind the scenes, however, the situation is far more delicate than it appears. When Pulisic arrived from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, expectations were high but guarded. Talent was never the issue; consistency and clarity were. The Serie A giant offered both, and the transformation has been striking.

Across his first two seasons in Italy, Pulisic steadily grew into one of the club’s most reliable performers. In 2023-24, he recorded 12 goals and eight assists in 36 league matches, becoming only the second USMNT international to reach double figures in a top-four European league after Clint Dempsey. A year later, despite instability and managerial change, he improved again, posting 11 goals and nine assists in Serie A and 17 goals in all competitions. Now, under Massimiliano Allegri, he has taken another leap.

This season has brought a subtle but crucial evolution. Allegri’s decision to deploy Pulisic as a forward in a 3-5-2—rather than as a traditional winger—has reshaped his influence. The American now enjoys greater positional freedom, reduced defensive burden, and more time in decisive zones. The results speak loudly. Pulisic has already scored nine goals and added two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions, despite missing matches through injury.

Statistically, his involvement appears leaner—fewer touches, fewer dribbles—but the efficiency is ruthless. Seven league goals from just 14 shots, 10 on target, underline a player choosing his moments with precision. As Allegri tweaks formations—from a back four to various three-man systems—one constant remains: Pulisic always starts.

Interest grows, rumors follow

With the 2026 World Cup approaching—and being played on home soil—the American star’s form has not gone unnoticed. Reports linked him to Manchester United, while interest from Saudi Arabia also surfaced. Yet, according to Fabrizio Romano, those rumors have little substance.

“There are zero concrete contacts or negotiations [with foreign clubs],” Romano explained, adding that Milan considers Pulisic “untouchable” and “the player at the moment.” The 27-year-old himself has not indicated wanting to leave. His comfort, importance, and continuity in Italy contrast sharply with the instability he endured in England.

Why Milan cannot afford to hesitate

Despite stalled talks, the Rossoneri will re-enter talks shortly in an attempt to improve their offer and find an agreement with the forward. Romano summed it up plainly: “I expect Milan to return back to the table very soon and to try and offer him a better deal and to find a solution,” he said. The delay is not a rejection; it’s timing.

His current contract runs until June 2027, which reduces immediate pressure. But Milan understands the bigger picture. He has 42 goals in 115 appearances, is the team’s most decisive attacker, and is entering his prime at 27. Allowing uncertainty to linger risks inviting distraction—something neither club nor player wants in a World Cup year. A new deal would likely include a significant pay rise, reflecting his status as the Red and Blacks’ talisman and one of Serie A’s elite performers.

