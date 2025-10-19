Christian Pulisic injury update: AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri reveals return date

Christian Pulisic’s recent injury has raised concern among AC Milan and USMNT fans after what has been the best start to a season in his career, with the forward becoming a key piece in Milan’s attack. Still in recovery, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed when the American star is expected to return.

During the October international break, Pulisic was forced off in the 31st minute of the USMNT’s friendly against Australia after feeling discomfort in his right ankle. Subsequent medical tests confirmed the AC Milan star had suffered a low-grade tear to the biceps femoris in his right thigh.

Ahead of Milan’s Serie A clash with Fiorentina, the Rossoneri were hit by several injury setbacks, Pulisic included. Addressing the situation in his pre-match press conference, Allegri said: “(Adrien) Rabiot and Pulisic will hardly be available before the next international break. We’ll have them back fresher in November.“

The Italian coach also discussed other key absences. “(Pervis) Estupiñán most likely won’t be available tomorrow because he’s dealing with an ankle problem. (Christopher) Nkunku has an issue with his big toe — if he’s able to put on his boot today, he’ll play tomorrow — while (Alexis) Saelemaekers is available. Injuries are part of the season. We need to be smart in understanding the moment, and those who are fit need to do more,” he concluded.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.

Allegri downplayed the severity of Pulisic’s injury but confirmed the winger will not return before the November international break. The USMNT face Paraguay and Uruguay on November 15 and 18, respectively, and it remains unclear whether Pulisic will be fit enough to rejoin the squad in time.

Based on Allegri’s timeline, Pulisic is expected to miss upcoming Serie A matches against Pisa (October 24), Atalanta (October 28), Roma (November 2), and Parma (November 8). As one of Milan’s standout players this season, regaining fitness will be crucial for the American ahead of the Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan on November 23.

Allegri remains cautious on Serie A aspirations

With Pulisic sidelined, Milan faced Fiorentina on Sunday with the chance to climb to the top of Serie A. Despite Robin Gosens giving La Viola an early lead, Rafael Leão’s brace secured a 2–1 win for the Rossoneri, who now sit atop the standings with 16 points from seven games.

After the victory, Allegri was asked about Milan’s title chances but remained measured, emphasizing the club’s primary goal of finishing in the top four. “No message to the league, there are still many points left to reach our goal,” Allegri said, who also set expectations for the game against Pisa. “Now we need to recover energy because on Friday we’ll still be in this situation. Without getting carried away, the path is still long,” he concluded.

