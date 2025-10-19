Argentina vs. Morocco: Confirmed lineups for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 final in Chile

Argentina and Morocco are set to face off in the final of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, with the decisive match taking place at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium. After both teams eliminated strong contenders on their way to the last stage, the scene is set for a thrilling showdown with the title on the line.

For Argentina, Diego Placente’s side arrives at the final with a perfect record, six wins in six matches, including victories over Mexico in the quarterfinals and Colombia in the semifinals. As the most successful nation in U-20 World Cup history, La Albiceleste will look to reaffirm its dominance and make its legacy count once again.

Morocco, meanwhile, has been the revelation of the tournament, defeating heavyweights such as Spain, Brazil, the United States, and most recently France in the semifinals. With only a narrow 1-0 loss to Mexico in the group stage, Mohamed Ouahbi’s squad now has a chance to crown an incredible campaign, reminiscent of the senior team’s historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals in Qatar.

Argentina and Morocco chasing history

With two of the greatest players in soccer history like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, Argentina has long carried the expectation of reaching the final stages of major tournaments, both at senior and youth levels. Despite holding the record for the most U-20 World Cup titles (six), La Albiceleste will be aiming to end an 18-year drought since their last triumph in 2007, when Ángel Di María and Sergio “Kun” Agüero led the way.

The U-20 World Cup trophy.

Morocco, on the other hand, has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make history in what is only its fourth appearance in the tournament (previously in 1977, 1997, and 2005). A win would make Morocco just the second African nation ever to lift the U-20 World Cup trophy, following Ghana’s success in 2009.

Confirmed lineups for Argentina and Morocco

Argentina’s confirmed lineups (5-4-1): Santino Barbi; Dylan Gorosito, Tobías Ramírez, Tomas Perez, Juan Manuel Villalba, Julio Soler; Maher Carrizo, Valentino Acuña, Milton Delgado, Gianluca Prestianni; Alejo Sarco.

Head coach: Diego Placente.

Morocco’s confirmed lineups (4-2-3-1): Ibrahim Gomis; Taha Majni, Ismael Baouf, Smail Bakhty, Fouad Zahouani; Naim Byar, Yassine Khalifi; Houssam Essadak, Othmane Maamma, Gessime Yassine; Yassir Zabiri.

Head coach: Mohamed Ouahbi.