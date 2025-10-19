Lionel Messi delivers heartfelt message to Argentina U-20 team after losing 2025 U-20 World Cup final to Morocco

Argentina’s U-20 national team fell short in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup final, losing 2–0 to a solid Morocco side that made the most of its chances in the first half. After the heartbreaking defeat, legend Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message to the young Albiceleste squad.

In a packed Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium filled with Moroccan and Chilean fans clad in red, the African team, led by standout Yassir Zabiri, capitalized on two key opportunities in the first half. Zabiri opened the scoring with a stunning free kick in the 12th minute that flew into the top corner, then doubled the lead in the 29th with a clinical volley off a cross from Othmane Maamma, the only two goals of the match.

Argentina had been one of the tournament’s most dominant teams, combining attacking firepower with defensive solidity, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two on their way to the final. But Morocco proved the more efficient side, neutralizing Argentina’s strengths and securing a historic gold medal.

As he has throughout the tournament, Lionel Messi took to social media to show his support, writing a heartfelt message to the U-20 squad: “Heads up, boys!!!! You had an incredible tournament, and even though we all wanted to see you lift the trophy, we’re left with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of seeing how you defended the sky blue and white with your hearts…“

Lionel Messi’s message to Argentina U-20 national team.

Messi has been openly supporting the youth team since their quarterfinal win over Mexico, praising the work of Argentina’s next generation of stars. Even though the team’s only defeat came in the final, Messi’s continued encouragement serves as a reminder of the legacy and inspiration he’s passed down to the country’s future talent.

Morocco makes history

Entering the final unbeaten and as the tournament favorite, Argentina aimed to extend its record as the most successful nation in U-20 World Cup history. But Morocco’s triumph was a testament to the nation’s recent progress, following the senior team’s historic semifinal run at the 2022 World Cup, the youth side has now achieved its own milestone.

With their victory over Argentina, Morocco became only the second African nation ever to win the U-20 World Cup, joining Ghana, which lifted the trophy in 2009 after beating Brazil. Competing in just their fourth edition of the tournament, Morocco etched their name into history as the 14th different nation to win the U-20 World Cup.