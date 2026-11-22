Lionel Messi‘s arrival in the United States has helped Major League Soccer attract unprecedented attention, with fellow stars Son Heung-Min and Thomas Muller also bringing considerable experience from European soccer. However, as the league continues to grow and welcome established international names, questions remain over whether its competitive structure provides the intensity players are accustomed to in Europe.

Son has now added his voice to a debate started by Muller, agreeing with the Vancouver Whitecaps forward’s assessment of the differences between MLS and Europe’s leading competitions. Both players have experienced soccer at the highest level, making their comments particularly significant as the American league looks to strengthen its global reputation.

Muller, who joined the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025 after a distinguished career with Bayern Munich, recently discussed the challenges of comparing MLS with European leagues. The German World Cup winner suggested that the American competition operates under a different level of pressure because of its unique structure. Speaking to Global News, the German explained: “It’s difficult to compare because of the system. There is no relegation, there is no big pressure.

“There is, ‘Oh yeah, we do a rebuild.’ Nobody’s happy to lose, but it’s totally different when you fight [against] getting relegated.” He also highlighted the consequences European clubs face when they drop into a lower division, including reduced budgets, potential job losses and uncertainty over players’ contracts. Those stakes, he argued, can dramatically change how teams approach matches, particularly when they face opponents fighting to avoid relegation.

Tweet placeholder

Muller added that MLS teams can sometimes appear more relaxed defensively, describing the approach as “laissez faire”. While he acknowledged that this can produce entertaining attacking soccer, he suggested it can also affect the consistency and intensity of performances across 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Son Heung-Min gives his verdict

The former Tottenham forward was subsequently asked about Muller’s assessment and whether he had experienced similar differences during his time in MLS. Son, who joined LAFC, made his position clear by agreeing with the German’s observations.

“I think Thomas Muller was spot on,” the 34-year-old forward said. “MLS is growing significantly, and big-name players are coming into the league. But sometimes you do feel there’s less pressure because there’s no relegation. You can finish near the bottom and still remain in the league.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

The South Korean international stressed that he enjoys playing in the United States and remains focused on representing LAFC and his country. However, he believes the contrast with European soccer is difficult to ignore.

The absence of relegation at the heart of the debate

Son’s agreement with Muller brings the central issue into focus: MLS does not have a promotion and relegation system, meaning clubs cannot be demoted after finishing at the bottom of the standings. Unlike in the Premier League or Bundesliga, teams struggling throughout the campaign do not face the threat of losing their place in the top division.

The South Korean international drew on his experience in England, where he spent years playing for Tottenham, to explain why the pressure can feel different. “I also played in the Premier League, where you face enormous pressure every single week, sometimes every three days,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Son Heung-Min of Los Angeles FC

“If you’re not performing, if you’re not playing well, or if your team starts struggling and finds itself near the bottom of the table, you go through a difficult period.” Son believes those survival battles make competition more exciting for both players and supporters.

He also encouraged MLS officials to examine the issue, adding: “I think that makes the competition more fun. I want the best for MLS, and I hope they look into this and perhaps consider making some changes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why MLS is unlikely to introduce relegation

The current system is closely connected to the financial structure of American professional sports. MLS operates through franchises, with owners investing in clubs that benefit from the security of guaranteed participation in the top division.

Introducing relegation could put those investments at risk, potentially reducing franchise values and making the league less attractive to prospective owners. The change would also require significant restructuring and approval from the investors who control the clubs.

Incoming MLS commissioner Larry Berg previously ruled out the prospect of introducing relegation, arguing that it would not help secure investment in stadiums, training facilities and playing squads. His comments underline how difficult it would be for the league to move away from its established model.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is presented with the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP trophy

Messi’s MLS experience adds another dimension

The debate also raises questions about the balance between competitive pressure and the league’s efforts to create parity. Eighteen of MLS’s 30 teams qualify for the playoffs, giving a large proportion of the competition a chance to win the title even after an inconsistent regular season.

Inter Miami provided a notable example in 2024, when Messi’s team finished with the league’s best regular-season record but was eliminated by Atlanta United in the opening round. Atlanta had finished 34 points behind Miami, demonstrating how the playoff format can produce unexpected outcomes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the Champion’s trophy after winning the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final

MLS also uses mechanisms such as designated player restrictions and the draft to maintain a degree of balance between teams. While those rules can help prevent financial dominance by a small number of clubs, critics argue that the system does not impose enough consequences on underperforming sides.

Neither Son nor Muller has suggested that MLS lacks quality or ambition. Their comments instead highlight a structural difference that could become increasingly important as the league attracts more players with experience of Europe’s most demanding competitions.

Advertisement