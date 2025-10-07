Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic earns major praise from AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta despite his penalty miss

Daniel Villar Pardo

Following a turbulent season, AC Milan took a bold step by appointing the seasoned Massimiliano Allegri as head coach. Under his leadership, the team has stabilized, suffering just one defeat in its first seven league matches. Christian Pulisic has emerged as a pivotal figure. Although he missed a crucial penalty in the previous game, the team legend Alessandro Nesta quickly praised his significant contributions to the squad.

AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta passionately praised Christian Pulisic for his significant impact on the team, skillfully brushing aside recent criticism. “Who in Italy has a player like Pulisic? He’s very strong, impressive: he can play wide, behind the striker, or in the box. He offers a lot of options and provides goals, assists, and runs. You can’t ask for more,” he said, via Gazzetta dello Sport.

Since the start of the 2025-26 Serie A season, Christian Pulisic has emerged as AC Milan’s key player, scoring four goals and providing two assists in just six games. His stellar performance has made him both the team’s top scorer and assist leader. However, the 27-year-old recently faced backlash for missing a crucial penalty against Juventus, leading to fans criticism.

Christian Pulisic has revitalized his career at AC Milan, becoming an indispensable player for every coach. After several lackluster seasons, the USMNT star now showcases his talent on a grand stage. His standout performances earned him the title of MVP for September, proving his tremendous value to the team.

Christian Pulisic’s stunning resurgence at AC Milan is turning heads

Christian Pulisic burst onto the scene in 2016 with a stunning performance at Borussia Dortmund, quickly establishing himself as a promising talent. In 2019, Chelsea invested $73.1 million in him, hoping he’d fill the void left by Eden Hazard. Unfortunately, this period marked a slump in his form. However, his transfer to AC Milan has elevated him to his peak performance.

Christian Pulisic makes honest admission about Luka Modrić’s impact on his family and career at AC Milan

His arrival at AC Milan stirred controversy, with fans skeptical of his impact. Yet, the 27-year-old quickly emerged as a team leader, posting career-best statistics. Before joining the Italian side, his standout season emerged at Chelsea featuring nine goals. Now, he is delivered back-to-back seasons surpassing ten goals, while also playing a crucial role in the team’s creative dynamics.

