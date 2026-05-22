Mexico vs Ghana: Projected lineups for the 2026 international friendly

This Friday, Mexico will play another international friendly as they continue building match fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will serve as one of the three host nations. Their opponent will be Ghana at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

[Watch Mexico vs Ghana live in the US on Fubo]

For head coach Javier Aguirre, the match represents another opportunity to evaluate his players and gather enough information before selecting the final 26-man roster. FIFA set June 1 as the deadline for all participating nations to submit their squads.

That means Mexico will have one more friendly, in addition to this match against Ghana, before Aguirre must finalize the squad. On Saturday, May 30, they will face Australia at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Then, with the 26-player roster already confirmed, they will play one final warmup match against Serbia on June 4.

After that, Mexico will have just one week left to prepare for their World Cup opener. On June 11, they will play in the opening match of the tournament at Estadio Azteca against South Africa in Group A, which also includes the Czech Republic and South Korea.

Javier Aguirre, Head Coach of Mexico.

Projected Mexico lineup vs Ghana

Javier Aguirre will not have all of his players available this Friday, considering that several of Mexico’s top stars who play abroad are still committed to their club schedules. That is the case for Raul Jimenez at Fulham, who will play their final Premier League match of the season this Sunday against Newcastle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: Mexico’s World Cup roster almost finalized as coach Aguirre has six players competing for final two spots

Given that situation, the projected XI to face Ghana is: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Alejandro Gomez, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Brian Gutierrez, Gilberto Mora; Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Armando Gonzalez.

Projected Ghana lineup

For Ghana, the match against Mexico is also a valuable test ahead of the World Cup. Their challenge will be advancing out of Group L, which they share with England, Croatia and Panama. The latter will be their opponent in the opener on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz’s projected XI to face Mexico this Friday is: Benjamin Asare; Dacosta Antwi, Nathaniel Adjei, Terry Yegbe, Jan Kwasi Gyamerah; Majeed Ashimeru, Salim Adams, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Aziz Issah, Ibrahim Osman, Felix Afena-Gyan.

Advertisement