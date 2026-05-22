Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Vinicius joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Real Madrid club, but personal record at risk vs Athletic

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Junior.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Junior.

Despite Real Madrid’s turbulent 2025-26 season, Vinicius Junior delivered several standout performances and made key contributions across all competitions. That allowed him to match a feat previously achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo, and this weekend he could reach another milestone against Athletic Club.

This season, Vini recorded 20 or more goals for the fifth consecutive year, something only seven other players in Real Madrid history had accomplished, according to Diario AS. Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously one of them, having done it in all nine seasons he spent at the club between 2009 and 2018. Not only that, but he scored fewer than 40 goals just once — in his debut season.

The player with the record for the most consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals for Real Madrid is Alfredo Di Stefano. The Argentine legend achieved the feat in 10 straight seasons between 1953 and 1963. Only in his final year at the club did he fall short of the mark, scoring 17 goals during the 1963-64 campaign.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The other players to accomplish the same feat were Manuel Fernandez Pahino (1948-1953), Ferenc Puskas (1958-1964), Hugo Sanchez (1985-1990), Raul Gonzalez (1998-2004) and Karim Benzema, who is the only player to score 20 or more goals in at least five consecutive seasons on more than one occasion: first between 2010 and 2016, and later between 2018 and 2023.

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring a goal for Real Madrid.

Vinicius can improve his best scoring season at Real Madrid

This season, Vinicius has recorded 22 goals and 14 assists in 53 matches across La Liga, Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League. That leaves him just two goals shy of his career-best mark of 24, set during the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé’s inner circle reportedly believes Vinicius Jr. wants to make him the ‘bad guy’ at Real Madrid

see also

Kylian Mbappé’s inner circle reportedly believes Vinicius Jr. wants to make him the ‘bad guy’ at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have only one game left this season. On Saturday, they will close out their La Liga campaign by hosting Athletic Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. A brace would allow the Brazilian winger to match his best scoring season, while a hat trick would give him a new personal record.

However, his current situation could work against that goal. According to Marca, Vini has missed training sessions this week after receiving permission from Real Madrid to rest before joining the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That puts his availability for Saturday’s clash against Athletic in doubt and, therefore, also his chances of setting a new personal scoring record.

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Luis de la Fuente teases Spain World Cup squad: ‘It’s possible I’ll call up a player who hasn’t been here before’

Luis de la Fuente teases Spain World Cup squad: ‘It’s possible I’ll call up a player who hasn’t been here before’

Luis de la Fuente added thrill to the awaited Spain's World Cup list announcement.

José Mourinho reportedly wants Diogo Dalot at Real Madrid as Manchester United’s Michael Carrick push to keep him

José Mourinho reportedly wants Diogo Dalot at Real Madrid as Manchester United’s Michael Carrick push to keep him

Real Madrid have decided to make a turn in their sporting project with the possible arrival of José Mourinho. In this context, he is reportedly targeting Diogo Dalot as a marquee reinforcement. However, Michael Carrick is pushing for Manchester United to keep the Portuguese player.

Kylian Mbappé’s inner circle reportedly believes Vinicius Jr. wants to make him the ‘bad guy’ at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé’s inner circle reportedly believes Vinicius Jr. wants to make him the ‘bad guy’ at Real Madrid

In the middle of an inconsistent season at Real Madrid CF, the problems between Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. do not seem to end. The Frenchman’s entourage reportedly considers that the Brazilian star leaks information in order to make him look like the “bad guy” or not committed to the team.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri reportedly pushing to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri reportedly pushing to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid

After a successful tenure, Rodrigo Hernandez appears determined to leave Manchester City, pushing for an exit during the summer of 2026. In this context, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner supposedly wants to join Real Madrid as his ideal destination.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo