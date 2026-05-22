Vinicius joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Real Madrid club, but personal record at risk vs Athletic

Despite Real Madrid’s turbulent 2025-26 season, Vinicius Junior delivered several standout performances and made key contributions across all competitions. That allowed him to match a feat previously achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo, and this weekend he could reach another milestone against Athletic Club.

This season, Vini recorded 20 or more goals for the fifth consecutive year, something only seven other players in Real Madrid history had accomplished, according to Diario AS. Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously one of them, having done it in all nine seasons he spent at the club between 2009 and 2018. Not only that, but he scored fewer than 40 goals just once — in his debut season.

The player with the record for the most consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals for Real Madrid is Alfredo Di Stefano. The Argentine legend achieved the feat in 10 straight seasons between 1953 and 1963. Only in his final year at the club did he fall short of the mark, scoring 17 goals during the 1963-64 campaign.

The other players to accomplish the same feat were Manuel Fernandez Pahino (1948-1953), Ferenc Puskas (1958-1964), Hugo Sanchez (1985-1990), Raul Gonzalez (1998-2004) and Karim Benzema, who is the only player to score 20 or more goals in at least five consecutive seasons on more than one occasion: first between 2010 and 2016, and later between 2018 and 2023.

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring a goal for Real Madrid.

Vinicius can improve his best scoring season at Real Madrid

This season, Vinicius has recorded 22 goals and 14 assists in 53 matches across La Liga, Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League. That leaves him just two goals shy of his career-best mark of 24, set during the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappé’s inner circle reportedly believes Vinicius Jr. wants to make him the ‘bad guy’ at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have only one game left this season. On Saturday, they will close out their La Liga campaign by hosting Athletic Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. A brace would allow the Brazilian winger to match his best scoring season, while a hat trick would give him a new personal record.

However, his current situation could work against that goal. According to Marca, Vini has missed training sessions this week after receiving permission from Real Madrid to rest before joining the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That puts his availability for Saturday’s clash against Athletic in doubt and, therefore, also his chances of setting a new personal scoring record.