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Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Roberto Martinez at Al Nassr as Pep Guardiola dreams fade

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez of Portugal.

Following the 4-1 victory by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr over Damac to clinch the Saudi Pro League title, head coach Jorge Jesus announced his departure from the club ahead of next season. With a high-profile vacancy now open, the Saudi powerhouse is already aggressively hunting for a successor, positioning Roberto Martinez as a frontrunner while hopes of landing Pep Guardiola rapidly fade.

Manchester City recently confirmed Guardiola‘s exit after 10 illustrious seasons at the helm, and reports from Al-Youm indicate that Al Nassr was ready to tempt the Spanish tactician with a record-breaking salary to secure his services.

Furthermore, Saudi media outlet Okaz Sports revealed that Guardiola’s agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, confirmed receiving an official inquiry from Al Nassr roughly a month and a half ago. However, during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Aston Villa fixture, Guardiola strongly hinted that he intends to take an extended sabbatical from coaching.

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With Guardiola seemingly out of reach, the same outlet reports that Roberto Martinez has positioned himself as a highly viable alternative. The current Portugal national team manager is expected to step down from his post following the conclusion of his contract after the 2026 World Cup, paving the way for a potential blockbuster reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates victory with Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates victory with Roberto Martinez. (Getty Images)

The Ronaldo factor gives Martinez a distinct edge

The pivotal X-factor working in Martinez’s favor is his exceptional relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish strategist took over the Portuguese national team in early 2023 and has since overseen 38 matches, racking up an impressive record of 24 wins, four draws, and just six defeats.

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Guardiola distances himself from Al Nassr links

Despite the formal contact between Al Nassr and Guardiola’s camp, the manager himself has heavily implied that a break from the dugout is non-negotiable after ten grueling seasons shifting the landscape of English soccer with Manchester City. “I need to step back. I will not train for a while,” the Spaniard confirmed during his press conference, effectively cooling down Al Nassr’s immediate hopes.

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