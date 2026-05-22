Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Luis Enrique doesn’t see Pep Guardiola out for long after Manchester City exit: ‘I don’t believe it’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Enrique admires Guardiola
© Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesEnrique admires Guardiola

There were some rumors about Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City the day his team lost the Premier League in a draw with Bournemouth. Even if he tried to deny them, just a few days later it was confirmed he is leaving the club. However, Luis Enrique doesn’t think it is going to be for long as he detailed in an interview with Movistar Plus.

Luis Enrique said: “We practically don’t even talk about soccer. But I don’t believe it, and I also don’t want to believe it because I’d like him to stay for many more years. He always asked me, when I was coaching the national team, what that itch of being an [international] manager feels like. I don’t think it will be with Italy, but we also can’t rule it out.”

It is clear that the manager wasn’t expecting this, but he has much bigger plans with his Paris Saint-Germain trying to repeat as Champions League winners against Arsenal next Saturday, May 30 in Hungary.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Luis Enrique considers Guardiola the best

Even if they haven’t been rivals throughout their managerial careers, they have many things in common. Both being icons for Barcelona when they were players, they are also the last two managers who won the Champions League with that club.

Tweet placeholder

This connection can be seen in the brand of play they propose, with teams eager to attack all the time while having a strong desire to recover the ball as quickly as possible, although Luis Enrique recognizes Guardiola as the greatest.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Roberto Martinez at Al Nassr as Pep Guardiola dreams fade

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Roberto Martinez at Al Nassr as Pep Guardiola dreams fade

Luis Enrique said: “I’d like to see Pep for many more years where he is, at the top level, because he’s a reference point. To me, he’s the greatest manager of all time. Not because of the number of trophies, who cares about the number of trophies? It is because of what he transmits, how he has changed the game, how he dares to move center backs or fullbacks into central areas. One day he’ll put center backs on top of the goal, and everyone will start copying him. Very few people have that ability, only the chosen ones, and in that, he is number one.”

Luis Enrique in Paris

While Luis Enrique hailed Guardiola as the best manager of all time, there is no denying this is his moment after building a dominant Paris Saint-Germain side that is now looking to win its 12th title under him. So far, Luis Enrique has led the club to 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, 3 Ligue 1 titles, 2 Coupes de France, and 3 Trophées des Champions.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Luis Enrique hails Arsenal as ‘best team in Europe’ without the ball ahead of Champions League final against PSG

Luis Enrique hails Arsenal as ‘best team in Europe’ without the ball ahead of Champions League final against PSG

Luis Enrique pointed out the best thing Arsenal do ahead of the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Karim Benzema questions Real Madrid’s style while praising Luis Enrique’s PSG

Karim Benzema questions Real Madrid’s style while praising Luis Enrique’s PSG

Karim Benzema praised Luis Enrique's PSG, but also criticized Real Madrid.

Luis Enrique reportedly in talks for $23M-a-year PSG extension: Nears top of the highest-paid coaches ranking

Luis Enrique reportedly in talks for $23M-a-year PSG extension: Nears top of the highest-paid coaches ranking

If he renews his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique would move closer to becoming one of the highest-paid coaches in the world.

Luis Enrique hints at his future as PSG reportedly make key move to secure him amid Manchester United links

Luis Enrique hints at his future as PSG reportedly make key move to secure him amid Manchester United links

After several years of failures, Luis Enrique managed to turn Paris Saint-Germain into the best team in the world, winning the long-awaited sextuple. Such an impact caught the attention of Manchester United, but the French club has reportedly made a decision to secure his future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo