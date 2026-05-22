Luis Enrique doesn’t see Pep Guardiola out for long after Manchester City exit: ‘I don’t believe it’

There were some rumors about Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City the day his team lost the Premier League in a draw with Bournemouth. Even if he tried to deny them, just a few days later it was confirmed he is leaving the club. However, Luis Enrique doesn’t think it is going to be for long as he detailed in an interview with Movistar Plus.

Luis Enrique said: “We practically don’t even talk about soccer. But I don’t believe it, and I also don’t want to believe it because I’d like him to stay for many more years. He always asked me, when I was coaching the national team, what that itch of being an [international] manager feels like. I don’t think it will be with Italy, but we also can’t rule it out.”

It is clear that the manager wasn’t expecting this, but he has much bigger plans with his Paris Saint-Germain trying to repeat as Champions League winners against Arsenal next Saturday, May 30 in Hungary.

Luis Enrique considers Guardiola the best

Even if they haven’t been rivals throughout their managerial careers, they have many things in common. Both being icons for Barcelona when they were players, they are also the last two managers who won the Champions League with that club.

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This connection can be seen in the brand of play they propose, with teams eager to attack all the time while having a strong desire to recover the ball as quickly as possible, although Luis Enrique recognizes Guardiola as the greatest.

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Luis Enrique said: “I’d like to see Pep for many more years where he is, at the top level, because he’s a reference point. To me, he’s the greatest manager of all time. Not because of the number of trophies, who cares about the number of trophies? It is because of what he transmits, how he has changed the game, how he dares to move center backs or fullbacks into central areas. One day he’ll put center backs on top of the goal, and everyone will start copying him. Very few people have that ability, only the chosen ones, and in that, he is number one.”

Luis Enrique in Paris

While Luis Enrique hailed Guardiola as the best manager of all time, there is no denying this is his moment after building a dominant Paris Saint-Germain side that is now looking to win its 12th title under him. So far, Luis Enrique has led the club to 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, 3 Ligue 1 titles, 2 Coupes de France, and 3 Trophées des Champions.