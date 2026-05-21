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Cristiano Ronaldo scores 65th career free-kick goal in Al Nassr win but still trails Lionel Messi’s record

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines once again on Thursday, leading Al Nassr to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title with a decisive brace in a 4-1 victory over Damac FC. With his first goal of the evening, the Portuguese icon reached 65 career free-kick goals, though he still trails the historic record of his long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

Al Nassr entered the match needing a win to prevent Al Hilal from snatching the league trophy out of their hands, and the home fans finally found relief once Ronaldo made his mark on the scoresheet. After Joao Felix was brought down on the flank, Ronaldo took charge of the set piece from a narrow angle, drilling a powerful 63rd-minute strike that skipped off the turf and eluded the entire defense to extend the lead to 3-1.

The strike marked the 65th free-kick goal of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career and his sixth since joining Al Nassr. Even with the milestone, he remains a few tallies away from matching the benchmark established by Lionel Messi.

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The Argentine playmaker currently holds a record of 71 free-kick goals across club and international play. Messi has already added two free-kick goals to his tally for Inter Miami, scoring against cross-state rivals Orlando City and New York City FC, while Ronaldo’s strike against Damac on Thursday was his first of the year.

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While the gap between the two icons stands at six, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to climb the ranks of soccer’s historic set-piece specialists. The Portuguese forward has now equaled the career record of England legend David Beckham (65) and sits just one behind Brazilian icon Ronaldinho (66), giving him plenty of room to further cement his legacy.

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Video: Cristiano Ronaldo lifts Saudi Pro League trophy after winning first title with Al Nassr

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Video: Cristiano Ronaldo lifts Saudi Pro League trophy after winning first title with Al Nassr

Ronaldo snaps trophy and free-kick droughts

As the final whistle blew on Thursday, television cameras caught an emotional Ronaldo breaking down in tears, celebrating the end of a frustrating trophy drought with Al Nassr. Beyond the SPL triumph, the spectacular free kick also brought a personal multi-year drought to a definitive end.

The goal against Damac FC was Ronaldo’s first successful free kick since hitting the back of the net against Al Fayha back on August 27, 2024. Following that curling effort to the right side of the net, it took the forward exactly one year, eight months, and 23 days (or 632 days) to convert another set piece.

Ronaldo had previously converted three free-kick goals over the course of 2024, but 2025 proved to be a difficult stretch for the forward from a dead-ball perspective. He went empty-handed on 21 free-kick attempts over the calendar year, extending that slide through six additional blocked, deflected, or missed efforts before finally regaining his clinical form on Thursday.

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