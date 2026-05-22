Cristiano Ronaldo reclaims Forbes throne with record $300 million payday after Saudi Pro League glory as Lionel Messi lands among top earners

Cristiano Ronaldo has climbed back to the summit of world sport in spectacular fashion after another extraordinary year in Saudi Arabia. In addition to finally bringing home the league trophy for the club, the iconic Portuguese hero has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious career, leading Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid sportsmen in 2026 with an incredible $300 million. Yet while Ronaldo’s dominance once again captured global attention, many fans were left wondering one thing: Where did Lionel Messi finish on the list?

At 41 years old, Ronaldo continues to rewrite expectations about longevity in elite football. The veteran forward not only guided Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title, but also matched one of the biggest financial records in sports history with earnings that tied Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s 2015 figure for the highest annual income ever recorded for an active athlete by Forbes.

According to Forbes, the Portuguese superstar earned $235 million on the field through his contract in Saudi Arabia, while another $65 million arrived from endorsements, sponsorships, appearances, licensing deals, and business ventures. His enormous global influence, amplified by more than a billion followers across social media platforms, continues to make him one of the most marketable figures in sport.

Ronaldo’s Saudi success brings historic rewards

Ronaldo’s latest achievement came shortly after captaining the club to its first league championship in seven years. The 41-year-old veteran scored twice in a dramatic final-day victory that sealed the title and completed another memorable chapter in his career. The triumph also marked the first time Ronaldo had won a domestic league title in the Saudi Pro League, adding yet another country to a career already filled with trophies in England, Spain, and Italy.

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Forbes noted that the Portuguese forward has now finished first on the publication’s rich list six times overall, placing him level with NBA legend Michael Jordan and behind only Tiger Woods, who topped the ranking 11 times. “For the fourth year in a row, and the sixth time overall, Ronaldo leads the athlete income ranking”, the report said.

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The financial numbers behind his rise are staggering. Since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023, Ronaldo’s on-field earnings have reportedly more than tripled compared to the final years of his second spell in England. His influence stretches far beyond football, with partnerships involving brands such as Nike, Binance, Herbalife, and several technology companies.

Lionel Messi’s position finally revealed

While Ronaldo sits comfortably at No. 1, Lionel Messi also remains near the very top of the global earnings landscape. The Argentine superstar finished third overall with $140 million, behind only his Portuguese rival and boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Messi’s income was split evenly between on-field and off-field earnings, with $70 million coming from soccer and another $70 million generated commercially. His unique agreements involving Adidas and Apple TV reportedly continue to boost his earnings beyond his standard playing salary.

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Rank Athlete Earnings 1. Cristiano Ronaldo $300 million 2. Canelo Alvarez $170 million 3. Lionel Messi $140 million 4. LeBron James $137.8 million 5 Shohei Ohtani $127.6 million 6. Stephen Curry $124.7 million 7. Jon Rahm $107 million 8. Karim Benzema $104 million 9. Kevin Durant $103.8 million 10. Lewis Hamilton $100 million

The Inter Miami forward remains the face of soccer in the United States and recently extended his stay with the club through the 2028 MLS season. Forbes also highlighted Messi’s extraordinary impact on American soccer, revealing that his guaranteed compensation exceeds the payroll of almost every other MLS team.

“Messi reached 100 combined goals and assists in his 64th regular-season MLS match this month—31 games faster than any player in league history”, the report said. Beyond soccer, the Argentine ace has expanded his business portfolio with investments in Spain, including the purchase of lower-division side Cornella and several real-estate ventures in Barcelona.

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