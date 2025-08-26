Neymar set for huge boost as Santos reportedly land Argentina player from Inter Milan

Neymar returned to Santos in 2025, but so far he has been unable to restore the club’s status as one of Brazil’s top contenders, with the team hovering near the relegation zone. In a bold move to strengthen the squad, the Peixe have reportedly secured the signing of an Argentina defender from Inter Milan.

Recently promoted from the second division, Santos have struggled in their return to the Brasileirão. Neymar has missed more than ten games with multiple injuries, and without their superstar, the club has slipped to 15th place with just 21 points. Looking to change course, the front office moved quickly to bring in reinforcements.

According to Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, Santos have reached an agreement to sign center back Tomas Palacios. After spending last season on loan at Monza, Inter were eager to find the 21-year-old more playing time, and although he had several offers from European clubs, the Brazilian side’s proposal won him over.

Palacios saw little action with Inter in the 2024-25 campaign before heading to Monza in January, where he made just eight appearances. With limited opportunities in Europe, the defender is now set to return to South America, joining Neymar in an effort to lift Santos out of their slump.

Tomas Palacios of FC Internazionale in action during the Coppa Italia, Round of 16 match between FC Internazionale and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 19, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

The deal is a one-year loan with Santos covering his full salary and holding a purchase option worth just over €10 million. Palacios is expected to travel to Brazil this week to complete his medical and finalize the contract before the official announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar’s World Cup qualifier hopes end as Ancelotti omits him from Brazil squad

Neymar backed by new Argentine coach

After Cléber Xavier was dismissed in the wake of a 6-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama, Santos turned to Juan Pablo Vojvoda as their new head coach. The 50-year-old Argentine, who managed more than 300 games with Fortaleza, signed a contract through 2026.

In his first press conference with the club on Tuesday, Vojvoda underlined Neymar’s importance: “(Neymar) is not a problem, he’s a solution — and that has to come from me. Whether I see him as a No. 10 or a No. 9, he can play. He wants the ball in difficult moments.”

He added that protecting Neymar would be key to getting the best out of the squad. “Our job is to support him and make the whole team perform. I’ve spoken with him, and he’s committed to Santos. When I talked with Alexandre (Mattos, Santos’ sporting director), the first name we mentioned was Neymar. We know what this year means for him. My children are fans of his,” Vojvoda concluded.

Advertisement