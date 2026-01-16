Christian Pulisic benched as Milan extends 19-game Serie A unbeaten run: Massimiliano Allegri reveals the key reason behind the decision

In a night that demanded resilience more than rhythm, Christian Pulisic watched from the sidelines as AC Milan once again refused to be beaten. The Rossoneri’s vital victory away from home extended their unbeaten run to 19 consecutive league matches, keeping the title race alive and the pressure firmly applied at the top. Yet amid the celebrations, one question lingered louder than the final whistle: why did Milan’s most efficient attacker never step onto the pitch?

With Massimiliano Allegri orchestrating another pragmatic escape, the absence of Pulisic became a subplot that demanded explanation—one rooted not in injury or punishment, but in something far more calculated.

The contest itself told a familiar story of Allegri-era Milan. For long stretches, Como dictated tempo, pressing aggressively and pinning the visitors deep. The early breakthrough felt deserved as Marc-Oliver Kempf rose highest from a corner to put the hosts ahead, while Nico Paz repeatedly tested the visitors with fearless shooting from distance. Only the brilliance of Mike Maignan kept Milan afloat. Save after save preserved a fragile one-goal deficit, and without the goalkeeper’s intervention, the evening might have slipped beyond reach before halftime.

Then came the turning point. Right before the break, Adrien Rabiot was brought down inside the box, and Christopher Nkunku converted from the spot. The equalizer did more than level the score—it restored belief. After the interval, Milan struck with ruthless efficiency. Rafael Leao released Rabiot through the middle, and the French midfielder finished decisively.

Late on, as Como pushed forward in desperation, Rabiot struck again from distance to seal a 3-1 comeback win that felt disproportionate to the balance of play, yet perfectly aligned with Milan’s season narrative. Thus, from the outside, the sight of Pulisic remaining seated throughout the contest felt surprising. The American has been one of the club’s most consistent attacking outlets, often decisive even in limited minutes. But this was not a night for sentiment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Allegri say about Pulisic?

Only after the match did the mystery dissolve. Speaking candidly in his press conference, Allegri explained the decision in simple, pragmatic terms: “He was coming off two very demanding matches. We needed physicality, so I preferred to bring on Ruben. Then Fullkrug came on, had a very good second half, and really wanted to be there.”

That was the crux of it. Pulisic was benched and unused purely as a load-management and tactical choice, not due to injury, dissatisfaction, or a loss of trust.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Managing a title chase, one body at a time

With Milan playing three matches in a compressed window, Allegri has leaned heavily into rotation. The American winger has logged significant minutes recently, and the staff opted to preserve him rather than chase marginal gains in a match that increasingly demanded aerial duels and defensive solidity.

Nkunku’s recent scoring run earned him the start. Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s physicality suited the second-half game plan. Niclas Füllkrug provided a reference point up front once Milan dropped deeper. In that context, Pulisic’s profile—sharp, explosive, but less imposing physically—was less aligned with the match’s final phase.