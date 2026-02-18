Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic back to the Premier League? Milan’s summer position ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup emerges with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United watching

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

The American sensation Christian Pulisic is reportedly making waves in the European transfer market anew, with rumors swirling that he may be making a triumphant return to the Premier League. As the season reaches its decisive phase and the 2026 World Cup approaches, the forward’s future has emerged as a major storyline, with an English giant monitoring his situation closely and Milan facing crucial decisions about their squad’s long-term direction.

The Rossoneri have enjoyed Pulisic’s best version in Italy, and his rise has naturally reignited interest from England. Yet, as summer approaches, the question remains: is a sensational return to the Premier League really on the cards?

Since arriving at San Siro in 2023, the American has undergone a remarkable transformation. Once plagued by injuries and inconsistency in England, he has reinvented himself in Serie A, becoming a central figure in Milan’s attack and a fan favorite. His performances have been consistent, productive, and increasingly influential in decisive moments.

Across his spell in Italy, Pulisic has registered 42 goals and 22 assists in 121 appearances, an impressive return for a player often deployed on the wing or as a creative playmaker. At just 27 years old, he is entering what many consider the prime years of his career, which explains why Premier League clubs are once again circling.

pulisic chelsea

Christian Pulisic played for Chelsea between 2019 and 2023.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool have all been linked with a move. Each club sees Pulisic as a potential solution to attacking inconsistencies, valuing his versatility, technical ability, and experience at the highest level. Reports suggest that some English clubs view him as a “serious” candidate to refresh their offensive options, while others have kept him on their radar for several seasons.

Advertisement

The World Cup factor and market dynamics

The timing of this speculation is no coincidence. With the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the United States, Pulisic is expected to be one of the tournament’s marquee names, both on and off the pitch. A strong international showing could significantly boost his market value and attract even more interest.

Players heading into a World Cup often become prime targets for clubs looking to secure proven performers with global appeal. For Pulisic, a standout tournament on home soil could be career-defining, potentially triggering a bidding war among Europe’s elite. His profile as a USMNT leader and global star makes him a commercially attractive signing as well.

pulisic mckennie usmnt

im Ream #13, Weston McKennie #8, Christian Pulisic #10, and Antonee Robinson #5 of USMNT

Advertisement

Milan’s true position revealed

While speculation continues, Milan’s internal stance has now become clearer. Despite interest from England and reports suggesting the player could be open to a return, Milan is likely to reject any approaches for Pulisic this summer, according to Football Insider. “Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all taken an interest in Christian Pulisic, but AC Milan are likely to reject any approaches,” the report reveals.

The club is said to be planning a contract renewal and sees Pulisic as a cornerstone of their project, particularly as they aim to compete domestically and in Europe. With no urgent financial pressure, the Rossoneri are not inclined to sell one of their top performers, especially with the World Cup potentially increasing his value further.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Wolverhampton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Wolverhampton host Arsenal in a Matchday 31 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here is all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

Bukayo Saka signs nearly $20M per year contract with Arsenal, still far from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Bukayo Saka signs nearly $20M per year contract with Arsenal, still far from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Bukayo Saka secured his future with Arsenal after signing a new contract, which is still nearly half of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Arsenal will face Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the 2025/26 FA Cup. Here’s all the essential information, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or stream the matchup live.

Anthony Gordon scores four goals before halftime in the Champions League: How many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo done it?

Anthony Gordon scores four goals before halftime in the Champions League: How many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo done it?

Anthony Gordon wrote his name in Newcastle United history registering four goals in the first half in the UEFA Champions League game against Qarabag, prompting questions on how many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo recorded that feat.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo