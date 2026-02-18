Christian Pulisic back to the Premier League? Milan’s summer position ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup emerges with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United watching

The American sensation Christian Pulisic is reportedly making waves in the European transfer market anew, with rumors swirling that he may be making a triumphant return to the Premier League. As the season reaches its decisive phase and the 2026 World Cup approaches, the forward’s future has emerged as a major storyline, with an English giant monitoring his situation closely and Milan facing crucial decisions about their squad’s long-term direction.

The Rossoneri have enjoyed Pulisic’s best version in Italy, and his rise has naturally reignited interest from England. Yet, as summer approaches, the question remains: is a sensational return to the Premier League really on the cards?

Since arriving at San Siro in 2023, the American has undergone a remarkable transformation. Once plagued by injuries and inconsistency in England, he has reinvented himself in Serie A, becoming a central figure in Milan’s attack and a fan favorite. His performances have been consistent, productive, and increasingly influential in decisive moments.

Across his spell in Italy, Pulisic has registered 42 goals and 22 assists in 121 appearances, an impressive return for a player often deployed on the wing or as a creative playmaker. At just 27 years old, he is entering what many consider the prime years of his career, which explains why Premier League clubs are once again circling.

Christian Pulisic played for Chelsea between 2019 and 2023.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool have all been linked with a move. Each club sees Pulisic as a potential solution to attacking inconsistencies, valuing his versatility, technical ability, and experience at the highest level. Reports suggest that some English clubs view him as a “serious” candidate to refresh their offensive options, while others have kept him on their radar for several seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The World Cup factor and market dynamics

The timing of this speculation is no coincidence. With the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the United States, Pulisic is expected to be one of the tournament’s marquee names, both on and off the pitch. A strong international showing could significantly boost his market value and attract even more interest.

Players heading into a World Cup often become prime targets for clubs looking to secure proven performers with global appeal. For Pulisic, a standout tournament on home soil could be career-defining, potentially triggering a bidding war among Europe’s elite. His profile as a USMNT leader and global star makes him a commercially attractive signing as well.

im Ream #13, Weston McKennie #8, Christian Pulisic #10, and Antonee Robinson #5 of USMNT

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milan’s true position revealed

While speculation continues, Milan’s internal stance has now become clearer. Despite interest from England and reports suggesting the player could be open to a return, Milan is likely to reject any approaches for Pulisic this summer, according to Football Insider. “Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all taken an interest in Christian Pulisic, but AC Milan are likely to reject any approaches,” the report reveals.

The club is said to be planning a contract renewal and sees Pulisic as a cornerstone of their project, particularly as they aim to compete domestically and in Europe. With no urgent financial pressure, the Rossoneri are not inclined to sell one of their top performers, especially with the World Cup potentially increasing his value further.