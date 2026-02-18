Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Thierry Henry offers firm support to Vinicius in racism allegation: ‘Prestianni, I’m sure, will not tell us what he actually said’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Thierry Henry and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
© Shaun Botterill/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesThierry Henry and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

While Real Madrid secured an important victory against Benfica, the result took a back seat. During the match, Vinícius Jr. reported racist acts allegedly committed by Gianluca Prestianni. In response, UEFA has already taken action by opening an investigation into the situation. Meanwhile, the Brazilian has been receiving consistent support from several former players, with Thierry Henry among the most recent to issue strong criticism of the young Argentine.

We don’t know what Prestianni has said, because he was very courageous by putting his shirt over his mouth to make sure that we weren’t going to see what he said…Vinicus can tell us his side, and Prestianni, I’m sure, will not tell us what he actually saidLet’s see how big of a man Prestianni is. Tell us what you said. You must have said something, because you can’t go to Mbappe and say, ‘I didn’t say anything’,” Thierry Henry said, via CBS Sports.

Even though it is quite difficult to prove that Gianluca Prestianni engaged in racist acts against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, he is being heavily judged for covering his mouth while arguing. In response, UEFA will launch an investigation based on the testimony of both players, also including statements from other players as witnesses to what happened. Nevertheless, the legend Thierry Henry has called for transparency from the Argentine star.

Along with Henry’s statements, former player Micah Richards joined in, strongly criticizing the young Argentine star: Prestianni is a coward. He’s an absolute coward. No one will ever know what he said, only him and Vinicius Junior. But to pull your shirt over your mouth and now we’re having a conversation about whether he said it or not…Vini’s reaction shows it is something serious,” he said, via CBS Sports.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Gianluca Prestianni may face uncertain future at Benfica

Although he arrived at Benfica as a highly rated young prospect, Gianluca Prestianni has not managed to live up to expectations at the club. Not only has he remained far from shining in terms of goal-scoring output, but he has also failed to stand out at a collective level. On top of that, Vinícius Jr.’s racism accusations have tested the patience of several Portuguese club supporters, who are now calling for his departure, while UEFA’s ruling could ultimately determine his future.

Advertisement
FIFA breaks silence after UEFA’s decision: President Gianni Infantino takes firm stand following Vinicius racist abuse controversy

see also

FIFA breaks silence after UEFA’s decision: President Gianni Infantino takes firm stand following Vinicius racist abuse controversy

In case UEFA finds Prestianni guilty, Benfica fans could intensify their push for him to leave the team. Moreover, he could find it quite difficult to secure a new club in Europe, as being associated with racist acts is something few sides would be willing to take on. Added to this, his underwhelming performances would only compound the situation, given that he has not managed to be decisive during his time at the Portuguese club.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
FIFA breaks silence after UEFA’s decision: President Gianni Infantino takes firm stand following Vinicius racist abuse controversy

FIFA breaks silence after UEFA’s decision: President Gianni Infantino takes firm stand following Vinicius racist abuse controversy

Vinicius once again found himself at the center of a heated controversy during a tense European night, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino watching closely as soccer’s governing bodies moved to address yet another racism allegation.

Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni delivers another response to racism allegations from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni delivers another response to racism allegations from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Although Real Madrid secured the victory, everything faded into the background after Vinicius Jr. reported alleged racist acts by Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica. As UEFA announces investigations, the Argentine firmly defends his innocence on social media.

UEFA makes key decisions on Vinicius Jr.’s claims of racism against Gianluca Prestianni in Benfica vs. Real Madrid clash

UEFA makes key decisions on Vinicius Jr.’s claims of racism against Gianluca Prestianni in Benfica vs. Real Madrid clash

Although Real Madrid secured the victory against Benfica, it was overshadowed by Vinicius Jr.’s accusations of racist behavior against Gianluca Prestianni. In response, UEFA has already taken decisive measures, aiming to put an end to the matter.

Anthony Gordon scores four goals before halftime in the Champions League: How many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo done it?

Anthony Gordon scores four goals before halftime in the Champions League: How many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo done it?

Anthony Gordon wrote his name in Newcastle United history registering four goals in the first half in the UEFA Champions League game against Qarabag, prompting questions on how many times have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo recorded that feat.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo