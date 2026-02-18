Thierry Henry offers firm support to Vinicius in racism allegation: ‘Prestianni, I’m sure, will not tell us what he actually said’

While Real Madrid secured an important victory against Benfica, the result took a back seat. During the match, Vinícius Jr. reported racist acts allegedly committed by Gianluca Prestianni. In response, UEFA has already taken action by opening an investigation into the situation. Meanwhile, the Brazilian has been receiving consistent support from several former players, with Thierry Henry among the most recent to issue strong criticism of the young Argentine.

“We don’t know what Prestianni has said, because he was very courageous by putting his shirt over his mouth to make sure that we weren’t going to see what he said…Vinicus can tell us his side, and Prestianni, I’m sure, will not tell us what he actually said… Let’s see how big of a man Prestianni is. Tell us what you said. You must have said something, because you can’t go to Mbappe and say, ‘I didn’t say anything’,” Thierry Henry said, via CBS Sports.

Even though it is quite difficult to prove that Gianluca Prestianni engaged in racist acts against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, he is being heavily judged for covering his mouth while arguing. In response, UEFA will launch an investigation based on the testimony of both players, also including statements from other players as witnesses to what happened. Nevertheless, the legend Thierry Henry has called for transparency from the Argentine star.

Along with Henry’s statements, former player Micah Richards joined in, strongly criticizing the young Argentine star: “Prestianni is a coward. He’s an absolute coward. No one will ever know what he said, only him and Vinicius Junior. But to pull your shirt over your mouth and now we’re having a conversation about whether he said it or not…Vini’s reaction shows it is something serious,” he said, via CBS Sports.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Gianluca Prestianni may face uncertain future at Benfica

Although he arrived at Benfica as a highly rated young prospect, Gianluca Prestianni has not managed to live up to expectations at the club. Not only has he remained far from shining in terms of goal-scoring output, but he has also failed to stand out at a collective level. On top of that, Vinícius Jr.’s racism accusations have tested the patience of several Portuguese club supporters, who are now calling for his departure, while UEFA’s ruling could ultimately determine his future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also FIFA breaks silence after UEFA’s decision: President Gianni Infantino takes firm stand following Vinicius racist abuse controversy

In case UEFA finds Prestianni guilty, Benfica fans could intensify their push for him to leave the team. Moreover, he could find it quite difficult to secure a new club in Europe, as being associated with racist acts is something few sides would be willing to take on. Added to this, his underwhelming performances would only compound the situation, given that he has not managed to be decisive during his time at the Portuguese club.