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Ousmane Dembele provides positive injury update ahead of PSG’s Champions League final vs Arsenal

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Ousmane Dembele of PSG.
© Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of PSG.

Ousmane Dembele’s injury against Paris FC raised serious alarms at PSG ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal, while also sparking concern across France. However, the forward reassured fans that he is in good shape to feature in the grand finale on Saturday, May 30, at the Puskas Arena.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner triggered panic during the club’s final Ligue 1 match against Paris FC when, in the 27th minute, he signaled to the bench and requested a substitution. The optics worsened when, instead of taking a seat among the substitutes, he walked straight down the tunnel into the locker room.

Despite the initial scare, the French winger downplayed the severity of the situation in an interview with RMC Sport, stating he feels great and is ready to face Arsenal. “I’m doing very well. I had a little scare against Paris FC, but I’m fine and I’ll be ready for the final,” Dembele noted.

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To further calm supporters’ nerves, the former Barcelona attacker emphasized that he has no reservations about his physical fitness heading into the decisive May 30 clash. “Will I be at 100% for the final? Yes, yes, I think so, I’ll be ready. I have no doubts about it, and I expect to be on the pitch on May 30,” he added.

Ousmane Dembele celebrating a goal

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

Dembele’s grueling injury history

Dembele has notoriously lacked luck when it comes to durability throughout his career. The French forward has endured an array of physical setbacks that have sidelined him from high-stakes matches for Barcelona, the France national team, and PSG alike.

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During his tenure with the Spanish giants, Dembele suffered more than a dozen distinct injuries that knocked him out of crucial Champions League knockout ties. Most notably, he essentially missed the entire 2019-2020 campaign due to severe hamstring tears.

While on international duty with France, Dembele suffered a ruptured biceps femoris tendon in his right knee during the Euro 2020 group stage against Hungary. The injury not only prematurely ended his tournament run but also sidelined him for four months.

He has not been completely immune to setbacks with his current club either. During this season’s Champions League campaign, he was forced off during a league-phase match against Bayern Munich and subsequently missed the playoff knockout rounds against Monaco.

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Determined not to miss the final

Given his extensive history in the medical room, the player acknowledged that his early exit against Paris FC was purely a precautionary measure to avoid missing yet another monumental showcase.

I’ve had so many minor scares or serious injuries in my career, whether here at PSG or even before. With such massive games on the horizon, especially this final, I preferred to stop and, above all, not take any risks,” he told RMC Sport.

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