Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie key names in USMNT’s pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies squad vs. Portugal and Belgium: Will they face Cristiano Ronaldo?

From uncertainty to anticipation, the spotlight once again turns to Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie as the United States prepares for a defining international window, one that could shape their path toward 2026. With Cristiano Ronaldo looming in the background of the narrative, the question is not just about selection, but about timing, fitness, and destiny.

The latest squad announcement by the United States signals far more than just another international break. It represents the penultimate checkpoint before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament that the nation will host and one that could redefine its soccer identity. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has assembled a 27-player group tasked with fine-tuning chemistry, testing tactical flexibility, and proving individual worth ahead of the final selection.

The camp, set in Atlanta, will culminate in two high-profile friendlies against European heavyweights. These matches are not just exhibitions. They are simulations of World Cup intensity, designed to expose both strengths and vulnerabilities.

At the heart of the squad are familiar names. Pulisic and McKennie lead a core that closely resembles a first-choice lineup, underlining the manager’s desire for continuity at a crucial stage. Yet, the roster is not without its twists. The return of Gio Reyna stands out as one of the most intriguing storylines. Despite limited minutes at club level, his inclusion suggests that talent and past international impact still carry significant weight.

im Ream #13, Weston McKennie #8, Christian Pulisic #10, and Antonee Robinson #5 of USMNT

Similarly, the comeback of Antonee Robinson after a long injury absence offers a timely boost. His presence could prove vital, especially given his consistency in previous campaigns. However, not all news is positive. Key absences due to injury, most notably Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest, leave gaps in leadership and structure. Their situations highlight the fragile balance between form and fitness just months before the tournament.

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The matches that could define the squad

The United States will face Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta, two of the world’s top-ranked national teams. These fixtures are not just tests; they are benchmarks against elite opposition. The encounter with Portugal, in particular, carries an added layer of intrigue.

With global attention fixed on Ronaldo’s situation, uncertainty surrounds whether the iconic forward will feature. His potential presence, or absence, could dramatically alter the narrative of the match. Still, even without him, the Selecao remains a formidable force, boasting depth and quality across every line. Take a look at Mauricio Pochettino’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

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Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Christian Pulisic (Milan), Tim Weah (Marseille).

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Will Ronaldo play?

For weeks, the narrative has circled around one central mystery. Now, clarity begins to emerge. The likelihood of Cristiano Ronaldo playing against the United States remains uncertain and increasingly doubtful. Despite being included in preliminary considerations by Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, the forward’s hamstring injury has disrupted his availability.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts following an injury

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus recently offered further insight: “Ronaldo and Mane should return after the international break. Everyone knows they are great players, but they will be out for a while.” This timeline places his potential participation in serious doubt, particularly with concerns about rushing him back too soon. While reports suggest he may still travel, his match fitness and involvement on the pitch remain unresolved.

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