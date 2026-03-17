Mauricio Pochettino addresses Christian Pulisic’s goalscoring drought after latest USMNT call-up ahead of World Cup

Christian Pulisic has been going through a prolonged goalscoring drought that stands in stark contrast to the sparkling form he showed at the start of the season. With the 2026 World Cup just three months away, head coach Mauricio Pochettino addressed Pulisic’s form while announcing his latest USMNT squad.

Pochettino named his squad for the March international window, which will see the USMNT face Belgium on the 28th and Portugal on the 31st. Pulisic earned his place back in the fold after sitting out the November window, a mutual decision between AC Milan and the national team to give the forward time to fully recover from injury.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Pochettino was asked about Pulisic’s return and offered a measured assessment: “With Christian, well, I never mention the performance of the teams or the clubs. We see the players and Christian is playing. He’s not scoring, but for me, it’s not only about scoring goals.“

The Argentine coach went on to frame the call-up as an opportunity for Pulisic to find his footing ahead of the tournament. “I’m happy with him and the way he’s performing, the way he’s committed with the team, and also with the time he’s playing. It’s a great opportunity for him to join us and to perform with us, and to help him to arrive in the best condition to be selected also for the last roster,” Pochettino added.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

After a blistering start to the Serie A season that saw Pulisic score eight goals in his first 10 appearances and claim the Player of the Month award in September, injuries have taken a heavy toll on his momentum. In the last 12 AC Milan matches, Pulisic has played in 11 but has failed to score or register a single assist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie key names in USMNT’s pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies squad vs. Portugal and Belgium: Will they face Cristiano Ronaldo?

His last goal dates back to December 28, 2025, when he found the net in a 3-0 win over Hellas Verona. Despite the dry spell, Pochettino made clear he has not lost faith in “Captain America,” even as his contributions in front of goal in 2026 have left plenty to be desired.

Pochettino leaves the door open to new players

With the USMNT set to face testing opponents in Belgium and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, expectations were high for Pochettino to name a squad as close as possible to his intended World Cup roster. However, the absence of players like Alejandro Zendejas prompted questions about whether those left out still have a realistic path to the tournament.

Pochettino addressed the situation directly when asked about Zendejas, making clear that nothing is set in stone: “The decision from this roster, what I can tell you is that, where everyone is saying that maybe it’s the last opportunity, but it’s not closed, it’s still open. It’s not the final roster. Like we were talking about Gio (Reyna), Alejandro I know him very well, how he can adapt to the dynamic of the group, how he can work, but even Diego Luna or some players that are not here, or are injured and don’t have the opportunity to be with us, it’s not closed.“

Advertisement